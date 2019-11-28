DesignInspire highlights Hong Kong creativity

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 8:12 am
HONG KONG, Nov 27, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), DesignInspire will be held from 5 to 7 December at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), featuring outstanding designs and providing creative solutions, as well as showcasing Hong Kong creativity to both trade and public visitors.


The third edition of DesignInspire runs under the theme "Co-create Sustainable Cities", aiming to promote the sustainable development of the urban and commercial environment, and pay heed to the importance of preserving aspects of traditional culture.

"Hong Kong Creative Force" highlights young local design talents

The "Hong Kong Creative Force" pavilion, sponsored by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), is a campaign to raise public awareness of local creative talents, with young Hong Kong designers given the opportunity to promote their innovative creations to local and overseas visitors. The pavilion will showcase the design projects of 131 designers and 12 local institutions and includes the "RetroInnovations" project, which involved 26 young local design talents who created a series of contemporary installations paying tribute to the city's cultural traditions by reinterpreting them. Visitors can also find other creative works - including architectural design, sculpture, photography and painting - in the pavilion.

"Urbanovation" showcases innovation through technology and design

With the support of the Innovation and Technology Commission (ICT) of the HKSAR, "Urbanovation 2019" examines how innovation and technology merge with design and art to shape sustainable commercial development and an improved urban life. The pavilion gathers 25 collaborators with a focus on three areas. "Experimental Business Solution" features five multi-media interactive experiential installations that demonstrate how technology can be integrated into the design experience to fulfil business needs; "STEAM Education" showcases creations from young Hong Kong talents using education tools that foster participatory and interdisciplinary learning in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics; and "Smart Living" gathers 16 home gadgets with innovative concepts such as Internet of Things (IoT) functions.

This year, DesignInspire has invited Titan the Robot to entertain visitors. The Transformer-like Titan - a highlight exhibit from the United Kingdom - is built using advanced robotic technology and artificial intelligence, with its agility enabled by state-of-the-art joints and mechanisms.

International exhibits inspire creativity

DesignInspire has brought together the latest designs and innovations from Hong Kong, Mainland China, Italy, Japan, Poland and Taiwan. In addition, a series of interactive events will be organised during the event with the aim of promoting good design and innovative thinking. They include various talks along with STEAM and design workshops. Visitors can also buy design products from a pop-up store at the event.

