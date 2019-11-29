World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Singapore Spearheading E-Invoicing Roll-out in ASEAN

Friday, 29 November 2019, 8:15 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire


Kreuzlingen, CH & Singapore, Nov 28, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The E-Invoicing Exchange Summit took place in Singapore on November 5 and 6, 2019. Almost 150 international experts, thought leaders and key decision-makers from 33 nations gathered to discuss best practices, new market developments and international solutions, and formed valuable, long-lasting business partnerships.


Exchange Summit: From E-Invoicing to Supply Chain Financing, first edition in Asia: Singapore on November 5 / 6.

With the ASEAN region now approaching the implementation at full speed, topics at the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit highlighted Singapore's first experiences in becoming a PEPPOL authority, and their strategy to onboard businesses to E-Invoicing. In the Singapore keynote IMDA's Director-General for International Affairs made clear what important part E-Invoicing plays in Singapore's strategy for a digital economy.

In the multinational, top-flight panels of experts the harmonization of different initiatives towards a truly global interoperability framework as well as the ASEAN perspective on E-Invoicing have been discussed intensively.

Presentations from South Korea, India and Taiwan showed their current status of implementation and the plans for a fast roll-out in the near future. More presentations gave insights into the legislative changes to new tax reporting requirements up to real time E-Invoicing requirements via government platforms. Country insights from Europe, Kazakhstan, Australia and New Zealand rounded off the convincing two day agenda.

For details on the Singapore Summit and free download of the latest E-Invoicing market report visit https://www.exchange-summit.com/exs/agenda.

About Vereon AG
Vereon AG organises leading-edge seminars, conferences and workshops addressing current business issues. Distinguished experts in research, science, industry and politics regularly present practical solution approaches and pioneering trends. Leaders and specialists from all sectors appreciate these information platforms for building knowledge, exchanging experience and making valuable new contacts.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN Emissions Report: World On Course For Climate Spike

Even if countries meet commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world is heading for a 3.2 degrees Celsius global temperature rise over pre-industrial levels… More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 