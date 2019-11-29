Singapore Spearheading E-Invoicing Roll-out in ASEAN



Kreuzlingen, CH & Singapore, Nov 28, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The E-Invoicing Exchange Summit took place in Singapore on November 5 and 6, 2019. Almost 150 international experts, thought leaders and key decision-makers from 33 nations gathered to discuss best practices, new market developments and international solutions, and formed valuable, long-lasting business partnerships.



Exchange Summit: From E-Invoicing to Supply Chain Financing, first edition in Asia: Singapore on November 5 / 6.

With the ASEAN region now approaching the implementation at full speed, topics at the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit highlighted Singapore's first experiences in becoming a PEPPOL authority, and their strategy to onboard businesses to E-Invoicing. In the Singapore keynote IMDA's Director-General for International Affairs made clear what important part E-Invoicing plays in Singapore's strategy for a digital economy.

In the multinational, top-flight panels of experts the harmonization of different initiatives towards a truly global interoperability framework as well as the ASEAN perspective on E-Invoicing have been discussed intensively.

Presentations from South Korea, India and Taiwan showed their current status of implementation and the plans for a fast roll-out in the near future. More presentations gave insights into the legislative changes to new tax reporting requirements up to real time E-Invoicing requirements via government platforms. Country insights from Europe, Kazakhstan, Australia and New Zealand rounded off the convincing two day agenda.

