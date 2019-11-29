World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Wintermar signs Brunei Energy Industry Integrity Pact

Friday, 29 November 2019, 9:06 am
Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

JAKARTA, Nov 28, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Wintermar signs the Brunei Energy Industry Integrity Pact, committing to collaborate with the Brunei Government to promote high industry standards of ethics and transparency.

Wintermar was recognized by the Brunei Energy Industry Integrity Working Group in a ceremony on 26 November 2019 in Brunei. With this milestone, Wintermar joins a select group of oil and gas industry players in Brunei who have been audited and approved for this achievement.

The Pact is a commitment by Companies to support a fair and honest oil and gas industry in Brunei and the government's efforts to promote and preserve integrity in the nation. This achievement demonstrates Wintermar's high standards of integrity and business ethics which meet the requirements of the Integrity pact.

This collective pledge consists of ten industry standards and expectations relating to ethics and transparency in business, good corporate governance and compliance with agreed principles.

Sugiman Layanto, Managing Director of PT Wintermar Offshore Marine Tbk said, "Wintermar is strongly committed to supporting the Brunei Government to ensure high standards of integrity and governance in our sector. The principles of the Brunei integrity pact are very much in line with our own core value of Integrity which impacts the way we manage our business. We are very happy that the work we are doing and our management system has been approved and recognised by the Brunei Energy Industry."

Kannan Govindasamy, Chairman of the Brunei Energy Industry Integrity Working Group, said, "We congratulate Wintermar group and its associates on this milestone. Each new member of this pact has undergone a rigorous due diligence to be here today. Good governance and leadership setting the tone from the top are required to combat corruption. We expect Wintermar as a signatory to be a role model for the industry and look forward to working with you now and for the future."

Wintermar started with one offshore vessel working for a Brunei oil and gas company 6 years ago, and today Wintermar group and its associates operate 10 vessels in the country, engaged in various activities from oil and gas to harbour towage.

About Wintermar Offshore Marine Group

Wintermar Offshore Marine Group (WINS.JK), developed over nearly 50 years with a track record of quality that is both a source of pride and responsibility that we are dedicated to upholding, and sails a fleet of more than 48 Offshore Support Vessels ready for long term as well as spot charters. All vessels are operated by experienced Indonesian crew, tracked by satellite systems and monitored in real time by shore-based Vessel Teams.

Wintermar is the first shipping company in Indonesia to be certified with an Integrated Management System by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance, and is currently certified with ISO 9001:2015 (Quality), ISO14001:2015 (Environment) and OHSAS 18001:2007 (Occupational Health and Safety). For more information, please visitwww.wintermar.com.

