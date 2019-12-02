World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

VietinBank, JCB launch Ultimate Vietnam Airlines Credit Card

Monday, 2 December 2019, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

Hanoi & Tokyo, Dec 2, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - VietinBank, one of the largest commercial banks in Vietnam, Vietnam Airlines (VNA) and JCB International Co. Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., announced the launch of VietinBank JCB Ultimate Vietnam Airlines Credit Card in Vietnam.

This is the highest line of JCB cards for individual customers in Vietnam with a special promotion and premium privileges to enhance the experience of luxury life.

For the promotion, VietinBank JCB Ultimate Vietnam Airlines Credit Cardholders receive an Accor Plus Traveler card which provides discounts at more than 1,100 restaurants and 800 hotels in the Accor group; an automatic upgrade to VNA Lotusmile Titan membership card. New cardmembers with minimum spending of thirty million (30,000,000) VND within the first 6 months shall be entitled to receive 20,000 VNA reward miles. Furthermore, top spending cardmembers have a chance to receive a pair of business class return tickets for any flight route of Vietnam Airlines each month. VietinBank JCB Ultimate Vietnam Airlines Credit Cardholders shall be upgraded to VNA Lotusmile Gold membership upon reaching 25,000 reward miles.

In addition, VietinBank JCB Ultimate Vietnam Airlines Credit Cardholders are offered free golf & hotel stay at 4 golf courses in the FLC Golf Resorts group; free access to 3 international lounges at Noi Bai, Da Nang & Tan Son Nhat airports, as well as over 57 airport lounges in Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Hawaii and China.

Moreover, VietinBank JCB Ultimate Vietnam Airlines Credit Cardholders are entitled to a number of other privileges such as global travel insurance packages up to 10.5 billion VND; accumulating 01 VNA reward miles for each 20,000 VND retail spending; upgrade to VietinBank Priority group; 24 hours / 7 days a week global support through a free hotline when booking car rental, hotels, restaurants and golf in Japan.

