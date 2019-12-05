Nearly 300 global business leaders join Hong Kong Forum

Smart living, new technologies and digital innovation highlighted

HONG KONG, Dec 4, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Co-organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide (FHKBAW), the 20th Hong Kong Forum opened yesterday (3 December) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and drew to a successful close today. The FHKBAW is a unique network of Hong Kong business associations that aims to provide an effective platform through which the Hong Kong advantage can be promoted globally alongside multilateral business cooperation.



Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, made the opening remarks on the first day of the Hong Kong Forum, saying that Hong Kong is characterised by its adaptability and resilience, and that the city's fundamentals remain strong.

Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of the HKSAR and Honorary Patron of the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide (FHKBAW), gave the keynote speech at today's luncheon.

Bonnie Chan-Woo, Chairman and CEO, Icicle Group; Frankie Ho, Head of International Business, iClick Interactive Asia Ltd; and Quentin Wong, General Manager, Investment, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, shared how brands can use storytelling and big data to deliver personalised and memorable experiences to the new generation of consumers.

This year's event celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong Forum, attracting close to 300 business leaders from 35 countries and regions to explore business opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the broader Asian region. Key topics covered included smart living, innovation and technology (I&T), digital innovation, and lifestyle and creativity.

Fundamentals intact, Hong Kong continues to attract the world's best

In her opening remarks to forum delegates yesterday, Margaret Fong, HKTDC Executive Director, said: "Hong Kong is undoubtedly going through a challenging time, but the city is characterised by adaptability and resilience. More importantly, its fundamentals remain strong. It has a free and open economy, sound legal system and a positive attitude to international business, and our functions - from the stock market, trade, legal and financial systems to our international transportation network - are operating without disruption."

Ms Fong said that business goes on, highlighted by the recent IPO activity in the city, Hong Kong's continued role as a two-way investment hub for Mainland China, and the HKTDC's own commitment to ensuring its events go ahead as scheduled. "But a global city is more than a business and trade platform. Creativity, art, heritage, lifestyle and more are all part of the mix and on this front Hong Kong is thriving. The sound fundamentals, international business confidence and rich cultural, educational and lifestyle qualities indicate that Hong Kong will continue to attract the best in the world to live, work and do business," she said.

Achieving Hong Kong's vision under key national strategy

On the opening day of the forum, the first session of the day was titled "Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area: Hong Kong's Vision". Patrick Nip, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), shared how the HKSAR Government is planning for the development of the Greater Bay Area and the role that Hong Kong will play in it.

New opportunities arising from Greater Bay Area through Hong Kong

The development of the Greater Bay Area is a key national strategy in the mainland's new era of reform and opening up. At a session this morning, expert speakers - including Ann Kung Yeung, Deputy Chief Executive, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited; Nisa Leung, Managing Partner, Qiming Venture Partners; Catherine Tsang, Partner, PwC Hong Kong; and Albert Wong, Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong Science Park - shared the latest developments in the Greater Bay Area and discussed how to leverage the complementary advantages of its various cities to capture new opportunities.

Exploring the smart city megatrend

The development of the Internet has led to the increasing integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies into our daily lives and communities. In order to promote urban development and functionality, the smart city concept has been gaining traction around the world. A session chaired by Peter Yan, Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, on the first day of the forum discussed the current trends in smart living and their impact on people's lives. The panellists - Paul Berriman, Group Chief Technology Officer, HKT; Andy Bien, Chief Information Officer, Airport Authority Hong Kong; and Rosana Wong, Executive Director, Yau Lee Holdings Limited - shared their vision on how these trends will shape the future and how Hong Kong is responding to the latest developments.

When digital innovation meets e-tailing

As digital innovations continue to evolve, a huge group of young consumers will increasingly be targeted by the e-tailing sector. On the first day of the forum, Bonnie Chan-Woo, Chairman and CEO, Icicle Group; Frankie Ho, Head of International Business, iClick Interactive Asia Ltd; and Quentin Wong, General Manager, Investment, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, shared how brands can use storytelling and big data to deliver personalised and memorable experiences to the new generation of consumers. The panel was chaired by Matthew Miller, Managing Editor, Campaign Asia-Pacific, Haymarket Media.

Helping start-ups embrace innovation and technology

The FHKBAW has worked hard to nurture young entrepreneurs and starts-up, helping to harness their creativity and develop their businesses. A session at the forum was specifically targeted at young members to assist in expanding their networks and exchanging ideas. Led by moderator Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer, Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, Kevin Lee, Founder and CEO, Redspots Creative; Alvin Hung, Executive Chairman and Founder, Vyond; Andy Lam, Founder and CEO, A&A Limited; and Fiona Lau, Co-founder and COO, SHOPLINE, gave insights into how start-ups can embrace I&T to help them stay competitive in the digital era.

Showcasing Hong Kong's vibrancy through arts and creativity

The HKSAR Government has given strong support to the development of the arts and culture in Hong Kong, fostering the organic growth of the cultural sector and promoting the city's image as an international metropolis with a vibrant arts and cultural landscape. At yesterday's "Hong Kong as a Lifestyle and Creativity Hub" luncheon session, chaired by Katherine Don, Head of Arts & Cultural Development, Asia Society Hong Kong Center, three panellists - Alison Friedman, Acting Executive Director, Performing Arts, West Kowloon Cultural District Authority; Teoh Chin Chin, Co-Director of the Centre for Heritage, Arts and Textile at heritage conservation project The Mills; and William To, Executive Director at arts and design centre PMQ - examined Hong Kong's unique advantages as a vibrant hub for creativity, innovation and cultural development.

Heavyweight speakers share valuable insights

Every year, high-profile speakers are invited to the forum's keynote luncheon to share their views and insights. This year, Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of the HKSAR and Honorary Patron of the FHKBAW, gave the keynote speech reflecting on the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong Forum. Federation Chairman Dennis Chiu also addressed luncheon guests, saying that the FHKBAW represents the unique global network of Hong Kong and will continue to render its support in fostering business collaboration. He expressed confidence that Hong Kong will overcome its current difficulties and maintain its status as a global business hub.

Side trip explores Greater Bay Area innovations and opportunities

To provide a deeper understanding of developments such as smart living, I&T, digital innovation and lifestyle and creativity, a side trip programme is being organised after the forum, taking key attendees to Dongguan and Foshan, two cities at the forefront of I&T developments in the Greater Bay Area. The three-day programme (5-7 December) will included visits to Shengyi Technology, Songshan Lake Xbot Park, the Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Cultural Centre, Midea Group and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Technology Exhibition and Exchange Centre, providing invaluable insights and helping participants to explore business opportunities.

The HKTDC is holding a total of six events in Hong Kong this week. Alongside the Hong Kong Forum, the Asian E-tailing Summit (4-5 December), HKTDC SmartBiz Expo (4-6 December), the HKTDC Hong Kong International Franchising Show (4-6 December), the Business of IP Asia Forum (5-6 December) and DesignInspire (5-7 December) are all taking place at the HKCEC. These events provide platforms for business professionals looking to network with renowned industry leaders, explore business collaboration opportunities, get updated on the latest market trends and learn from industry success stories.

About the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide

With the help of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide was established in 2000. It is a unique network of 46 Hong Kong Business Associations in 35 countries and regions with over 13,000 individual associates. They are Hong Kong's closest allies and partners in the world market. The Chief Executives is the Federation's honorary patron and HKTDC serves as its secretariat. For details, please see http://www.hkfederation.org.hk



