World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Boost to Pacific Islands renewable energy

Friday, 6 December 2019, 11:06 am
Press Release: Todd Corporation

6 December 2019


Solar power generation in the Pacific Islands has been given a major boost with an investment of up to $30m by New Zealand’s Todd Corporation to progress solar based power generation projects.

Todd Generation has invested to become the majority shareholder in Sunergise International Ltd, the leading developer and operator of solar generation in the Pacific Islands. Earlier this year Todd became the majority shareholder in Sunergise New Zealand as part of its push into renewable energy.

“Solar generation in the Pacific Islands provides much needed electricity supply and reduces the dependence on expensive, high emissions diesel”, said Todd Generation General Manager Tim Cosgrove. “This investment represents an opportunity to expand Todd Generation’s renewable energy portfolio and contribute significantly to lowering emissions in the Pacific Islands.”

An initial $10m in funding will enable Sunergise International Ltd to progress 11 MW of grid-connected solar farms in Tonga and Fiji during 2020, displacing more than 8,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year. Mr Cosgrove said that Todd Generation is committed to developing further capacity across the Pacific Islands and New Zealand over the next decade.

Sunergise International has 20 years of experience designing and installing solar PV, battery, hybrid and mini grid systems in the Pacific. It currently operates over 20 solar power plants and has a significant pipeline of work.

Mr Cosgrove said the scale and expertise from Sunergise International will be leveraged to assist solar developments undertaken in New Zealand.


ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Todd Corporation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Recent Upheavals Inside Iran

In the fortnight since the Internet got switched back on in Iran, the ferocity of the crackdown on the recent demonstrations has become evident. Reportedly, hundreds of people have been killed, thousands wounded and thousands more have been arrested. More>>

ALSO:

UN Emissions Report: World On Course For Climate Spike

Even if countries meet commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world is heading for a 3.2 degrees Celsius global temperature rise over pre-industrial levels… More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 