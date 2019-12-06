World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Cognovi Labs Brings Consumer Insights to Financial Sector

Friday, 6 December 2019, 1:58 pm
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

Thursday, 5 December 2019, 22:45 HKT/SGT

Cognovi Labs Brings Consumer Insights to the Financial Sector


Columbus, OH & New York, NY / ACCESSWIRE, Dec 5, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Cognovi Labs, a market leader in Emotion Artificial Intelligence, today announced that its alternative data set is now available through Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point. With Cognovi Labs' award-winning alternative data, investors now have access to daily insights for a large universe of US-traded consumer stocks. Clients can now test the data and integrate it into their own proprietary investment process.

"This is a completely new source of investment insights," explains Beni Gradwohl, Co-Founder and CEO of Cognovi Labs. "By combining machine learning and behavioral psychology, we are able to go two steps beyond common sentiment analysis tools and dive into the decision making process and intent, thereby providing a new set of insights into company fundamentals."

Launched in September 2018, Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point is a web-based access point that allows Bloomberg Data License clients to discover and acquire reference, pricing, regulatory, historical and now alternative datasets. Clients can browse high quality data online, examine the metadata, sample datasets prior to acquisition, and immediately put them to use within their organization.

Besides providing this rich new dataset through Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point, Cognovi Labs also offers its Event Impact App on Bloomberg's App Portal for Terminal subscribers. The app indicates in real time whether a corporate event could affect future sales.

About Cognovi Labs

Cognovi Labs' innovative Emotion AI combines machine learning with behavioral psychology to quantify how people make decisions and how it affects the outcome, from corporate sales to political events. Clients range from investment management firms to large corporations.

Cognovi Labs underlying technology was originally developed at the Kno.e.sis Center at WSU in Dayton, Ohio, a globally recognized research center in semantic processing and AI.

ends

