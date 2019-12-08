APEC Host Economy Leader's Statement

Connect People to Build the Future: Host Economy Leader's Statement

Issued by the APEC Chile 2019

Santiago, Chile, 7 December 2019

Through a statement, Chile’s President Sebastian Piñera shared with APEC Economic Leaders and member economies his reflections on APEC Chile 2019 and the steps taken this year by the forum to advance sustainable and inclusive growth.

Released during the APEC Concluding Senior Officials’ Meeting in Singapore, the statement, entitled ‘Connecting People, Building the Future’, recounts the year’s achievements.

These deliverables reflect the progress in bringing to fruition the year’s four priorities: digital society; integration 4.0; women, small and medium sized enterprises, and inclusive growth; and sustainable growth.

The statement also encourages further action on the following important issues:

• The digital economy and enabling micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups to globalize

• Increasing engagement with small and medium enterprises, academia, and civil society

• Increasing transparency and combatting corruption

• Trade facilitation and global value chains

• Reform of the World Trade Organization

• The goal of a Free Trade Area for the Asia-Pacific

• Structural and regulatory obstacles

• APEC’s post-2020 vision

