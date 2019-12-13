News from COP25 - 12 December, 2019

Climate Change, The Single Greatest Threat To Achieving Sustainable Development Goals In Vanuatu

For Vanuatu, climate change presents an existential threat to its cultural heritage, identity and fundamental human rights.

In speaking before the High Level Segment of the Twenty-fifth Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Ms Esline Garaebiti, the Acting Director General of Vanuatu’s Ministry of Climate Change, called for a full moratorium on new coal mines and new fossil fuel extraction – for the survival of Vanuatu.

Although Vanuatu is one of the least contributors of greenhouse gasses, the island nation has made a firm commitment in its Nationally Determined Contribution that by 2030 Vanuatu will have 100% of its electricity generated by renewable and sustainable energy. It is also promising that its’ next NDC, now in preparation, will be even more ambitious and will include quantified adaptation targets….for more

“Your Turn Will Surely Come, Sooner Rather Than Later” – Samoa Takes The Stage At World’s Largest Climate Change Conference

The High Level Segment of the Twenty-fifth Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change was held from 10 - 11 December, 2019. The following statement from Samoa was delivered by H.E Aliioaiga Feturi Elisaia on 11 December.

“What goes around, comes around. And while Samoa and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are victims now of the impacts of climate change, as sure as the sun rises in the East and sets in the West, your turn will come, sooner rather than later.

There is a misguided notion to portray climate change as a small island developing states concern only. Nothing can be further from the truth. Climate change crosses borders by force and uninvited and does not discriminate by size or might, and will impact every country, though some more extensively than others, like SIDS because of their unique vulnerabilities…for more

We Must Do More Than Simply Offer Our Thoughts And Prayers – Marshall Islands On The World Stage At COP25

The Republic of the Marshall Islands, the smallest ever country to secure a seat on the UN Human Rights Council, will use that platform to fight for climate and nuclear justice.

The Marshall Islands, one of the most vulnerable countries on Planet Earth, was represented during the High Level Segment of the Twenty-fifth Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change underway in Madrid, Spain.

H.E Ambassador Doreen deBrum, Marshall Islands Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, presented on behalf of the island nation and highlighted the role her father played, the late Hon Tony deBrum who was a key architect, four years ago in Paris, in creating hope that we would be given a pathway to survival.

“That is why the Marshall Islands enhanced its own Nationally Determined Contribution last year and set a concrete plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050,” stated Ambassador deBrum.

“And while we welcome those that have said they will live up to their promises and enhance their ambition, the big message out of the UN Secretary-General’s Climate Action Summit was that more countries must now follow in our footsteps – especially the big emitters.”…for more

"We Can Do Better Than This!” – Solomon Islands At World’s Largest Climate Change Conference

Solomon Islands, stands in solidarity with other Small Islands Developing States, in the climate change negotiations to avert a climate change crisis.

Speaking before the High Level Segment of the Twenty-fifth Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP25), the Permanent Secretary of Solomon Islands Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology, Dr Melchior Mataki told delegates – “We can do better than this!”…for more

Partnership Strengthened Between SPREP And Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre

Stronger collaboration for capacity building activities for both the Pacific and Caribbean communities will now be ensured with the signing of an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) extension between the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) and the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC) today at the Moana Blue Pacific Pavilion in Madrid, Spain.

The initial MOU was signed in June 2012 between the Parties in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The extension of the MOU signed today seeks greater strengthening of collaboration between both Parties…for more

Fiji’s Displacement Guidelines Launched At The Moana Blue Pacific Pavilion

A guide to help the most vulnerable communities in Fiji relocate from the dire impacts of climate change in their villages is now available.

The Guidelines were officially launched by the Attorney General and Minister of Economy of the Fijian Government, Hon. Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, during a side event at the Moana Blue Pacific Pavilion on the tenth day of the Twenty-fifth Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP25)…for more

