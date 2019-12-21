World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Pacific Islands Forum Chair on Outcome of COP 25

Saturday, 21 December 2019, 11:17 am
Press Release: Pacific Islands Forum

Pacific Islands Forum Chair Statement on the Outcome of COP 25 in Madrid
21 December 2019


FUNAFUTI, Tuvalu: The outcome of the recent climate negotiations at COP 25 in Madrid, Spain was utterly disappointing, the Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum, Prime Minister of Tuvalu, Hon Kausea Natano, said today.

“The lack of ambition and urgency on climate action emanating from COP 25 is very concerning, particularly for those of us Small Islands Nations on the front lines of the climate crisis that is confronting us now.”

In reflecting on the Pacific Island Forum’s collective commitment to Urgent Climate Action Now through the Kainaki II Declaration, the Secretary General, Dame Meg Taylor reaffirmed the Forum Chair’s earlier sentiments that “the shared prosperity of our Blue Pacific continent can only safely exist if the international community pursues efforts to limit warming to 1.5°c, as set out in the Paris Agreement.”

“It is disheartening that our collective political commitment and resolve, as the Pacific Islands Forum, was not upheld by the parties to this declaration, where it mattered most – that is in the negotiating rooms in Madrid,” said the Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum.

He further added, “2020 will be crunch-time for us all, as no nation can afford to repeat the depressing outcome of COP 25 – because it will be at the peril of the Blue Planet as we have known it. As we now turn our preparations to COP 26, I call on my colleague Leaders of the Pacific Islands Forum to reaffirm and uphold the commitment that we have made through the Kainaki Declaration and strive for ambitious climate action that positively responds to the indisputable scientific evidence that has been presented us through the Special IPCC Reports.”


[ENDS]

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Pacific Islands Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

COP25 Ends: World Screams Out For Action But Climate Summit Whispers

“The world is screaming out for climate action but this summit had responded with a whisper. The poorest nations are in a sprint for survival yet many governments have barely moved from the starting blocks. Instead of committing to more ambitious cuts in emissions, countries have argued over technicalities." More>>

ALSO:

Madrid Climate Talks: Decade Ending 2019 Likely To Be Hottest On Record

“If we do not take urgent climate action now, then we are heading for a temperature increase of more than 3°C by the end of the century, with ever more harmful impacts on human wellbeing.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Recent Upheavals Inside Iran

In the fortnight since the Internet got switched back on in Iran, the ferocity of the crackdown on the recent demonstrations has become evident. Reportedly, hundreds of people have been killed, thousands wounded and thousands more have been arrested. More>>

ALSO:

UN Emissions Report: World On Course For Climate Spike

Even if countries meet commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world is heading for a 3.2 degrees Celsius global temperature rise over pre-industrial levels… More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 