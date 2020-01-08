The ITUC calls on the governments of the US and Iran

The ITUC calls on the governments of the US and Iran to put people and the values of peace and human rights above aggression and threats of war.

US President Donald Trump's reckless order to assassinate Qasem Soleimani, leader of Iran's notorious Revolutionary Guard, poses an imminent threat to world peace. In its response, the Iranian regime has announced that it will reverse crucial parts of the Iran nuclear agreement and retaliate against the USA.

Reaction inside Iran has strengthened the regime's grip on the country despite the Revolutionary Guard initiating recent repression of Iranian citizens taking part in massive public protests which resulted in the killing of hundreds of people and the injuring of many more.

The ITUC condemns the use of assassination by drones or any other means in place of negotiation and diplomacy. Threats from both the US and Iran risk spiralling into a major conflict, which would have severe consequences beyond the two countries.

People across the world are increasingly in despair over attacks on their rights, the denial of decent work, the ravages of climate change and armed conflict.

The ITUC calls on all governments to urge restraint and press for dialogue and negotiation instead of armed conflict, in the interests of peace

Read this article online

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) represents 200 million members of 332 affiliates in 163 countries and territories. Follow us online, on Twitter and on Facebook







© Scoop Media

