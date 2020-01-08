World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The ITUC calls on the governments of the US and Iran

Wednesday, 8 January 2020, 10:31 am
Press Release: International Trade Union Confederation

The ITUC calls on the governments of the US and Iran to put people and the values of peace and human rights above aggression and threats of war.

US President Donald Trump's reckless order to assassinate Qasem Soleimani, leader of Iran's notorious Revolutionary Guard, poses an imminent threat to world peace. In its response, the Iranian regime has announced that it will reverse crucial parts of the Iran nuclear agreement and retaliate against the USA.

Reaction inside Iran has strengthened the regime's grip on the country despite the Revolutionary Guard initiating recent repression of Iranian citizens taking part in massive public protests which resulted in the killing of hundreds of people and the injuring of many more.

The ITUC condemns the use of assassination by drones or any other means in place of negotiation and diplomacy. Threats from both the US and Iran risk spiralling into a major conflict, which would have severe consequences beyond the two countries.

People across the world are increasingly in despair over attacks on their rights, the denial of decent work, the ravages of climate change and armed conflict.

The ITUC calls on all governments to urge restraint and press for dialogue and negotiation instead of armed conflict, in the interests of peace

Read this article online

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) represents 200 million members of 332 affiliates in 163 countries and territories.

Follow us online, on Twitter and on Facebook


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from International Trade Union Confederation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

COP25 Ends: World Screams Out For Action But Climate Summit Whispers

“The world is screaming out for climate action but this summit had responded with a whisper. The poorest nations are in a sprint for survival yet many governments have barely moved from the starting blocks. Instead of committing to more ambitious cuts in emissions, countries have argued over technicalities." More>>

ALSO:

Madrid Climate Talks: Decade Ending 2019 Likely To Be Hottest On Record

“If we do not take urgent climate action now, then we are heading for a temperature increase of more than 3°C by the end of the century, with ever more harmful impacts on human wellbeing.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Recent Upheavals Inside Iran

In the fortnight since the Internet got switched back on in Iran, the ferocity of the crackdown on the recent demonstrations has become evident. Reportedly, hundreds of people have been killed, thousands wounded and thousands more have been arrested. More>>

ALSO:

UN Emissions Report: World On Course For Climate Spike

Even if countries meet commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world is heading for a 3.2 degrees Celsius global temperature rise over pre-industrial levels… More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 