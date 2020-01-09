World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Disaster relief team deployed to help animal survivors

Thursday, 9 January 2020, 5:41 pm
Press Release: Humane Society International

Humane Society International (HSI) is deploying a disaster relief team to help the animal survivors of the bushfires and assist with the herculean wildlife rescue effort that must get underway.

HSI is a leader in global disaster response. In recent times our teams have deployed to help animals hit by devastating floods in India, earthquakes in Mexico and volcano eruptions in Guatemala, among other natural disasters.

"We have cried along with everyone else at the heart wrenching scenes of terrified koalas in scorched landscapes and kangaroos with their footpads burning as they flee the flames. Australia's volunteer wildlife carers do it tough at the best of times, but this situation is truly overwhelming and emergency support is urgently required,” said Erica Martin CEO of HSI Australia.

The HSI disaster team will travel to Kangaroo Island tomorrow and then assess where our assistance can best be deployed and with what resources in the weeks to come. It is estimated that 25,000 of the 50,000 koalas on the island have been killed.

"Our hearts are with the people and the wildlife, companion animals and farm animals of Australia affected by the wildfires. They need all the help they can get in the days to come, and HSI will provide as much as we can for as long as it takes,” said Ms Martin.

HSI has also set up an Emergency Bushfire Fund (hsi.org.au/bushfire) to provide emergency support to wildlife carers on the front line in all fire affected areas in Australia. So far, we have delivered emergency truckloads of water and supplementary feed to keep koalas, kangaroos, wombats and flying-foxes alive with many more requests flooding in as the crisis deepens.

"Hundreds of HSI's Australian Wildlife Land Trust members are wildlife carers, and incredibly sadly many have lost everything and are just coming to terms with the devastation—we're doing all we can to help get them back on their feet and care for the animals in need,” said Evan Quartermain, HSI Australia Head of Programs.

"HSI thanks everyone who is taking the time to provide aid to animals even while their own lives and property are at risk. We salute our fire fighters working day and night to get these fires under control,concluded Mr Quartermain.


