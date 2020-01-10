NetDragon's Huayu and NCETC Collaborate

HONG KONG, Jan 9, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that Huayu, NetDragon's education subsidiary, and National Center for Educational Technology ("NCET") signed a cooperation agreement to jointly bolster the development and promotion of virtual experiment teaching system in primary and secondary schools. According to the agreement, with the support of the National Public Service Platform for Educational Resources, the two sides will integrate their respective advantages and build a "Virtual Experiment Teaching Service System", in order to improve the quality of experiment teaching and laboratory construction of certain related subjects in primary and secondary schools.

Huayu and NCET will conduct collaborative research and development around experimental resources, software and service systems in this cooperation. The first is the development of a virtual experiment teaching database for primary and secondary schools, which will comprehensively cover supporting experiments including physics, chemistry, biology of junior and senior high schools and science disciplines of primary schools, including experimental videos, 3D interactive courseware, VR simulation interactive courseware, 3D/VR simulation testing and other forms of experiment teaching resources. The second is the development of a virtual experiment teaching software system for primary and secondary schools, including basic and optional software such as experiment teaching systems and experiment testing systems. The third is the development of a supporting service system for virtual experiment teaching for primary and secondary schools, with functions including backstage management, integrated user management, resource management and data analysis. The system will be introduced progressively, based on the development progress of experimental resources. The system will first select some qualified primary and secondary schools for trial, and after successful trial, this system will then be rolled out to primary and secondary schools all over the country.

In recent years, the construction of the virtual laboratory teaching system has received great attention from education departments and schools. In November 2019, the Ministry of Education issued the "Opinion on Strengthening and Improving Experiment Teaching in Primary and Secondary Schools", which requires junior high schools to include experiment operations in the academic examinations by 2023. Qualified provinces with sufficient resources can include physics and chemistry experiment operations in senior high school academic exams. The opinion also emphasizes innovative experiment teaching methods. For experiments with results that are difficult to observe or control, and dangerous or destructive experiments, they can be presented with the support of AR and VR technologies. The release of this opinion shows that AR and VR technologies are officially adopted in the field of experiment teaching.

Leveraging on its internet DNA and innovative mindset, NetDragon has taken lead in deploying "VR + Education", and has applied VR technologies to the field of education and become a pioneer in the VR industry. Meanwhile, NetDragon also builds core educational technologies through self-development, investment, mergers and acquisitions, as well as integrating high quality global education resources through cooperation with world-renowned educational institutions, publishers and top-notch universities. The Company hopes to integrate its strengths to improve the level of experiment teaching in primary and secondary schools with modern information technology, in response to the country's policies and initiatives. At present, NetDragon's education business footprint extensively covers over 2 million classrooms in more than 190 countries and regions, benefiting over 100 million users.

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visitwww.netdragon.com.

About National Center for Educational Technology (NCET)

NCET operates directly under the Ministry of Education and focuses on basic education and vocational education. Its main responsibilities include development of multi-media teaching materials, establishment of research, communication and service work on those materials, and the development and construction of educational and teaching resources. Furthermore, NCET trains personnel in modern distance-education engineering projects in primary and secondary schools, organises R&D and experiments of education technologies in schools, information technology education theory and application, development, transformation and promotion of related research results, and the development of various educational technology training work etc. It provides an important foundation to the construction of basic education informatisation.



