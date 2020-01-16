World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2020 Keynote Speakers

Thursday, 16 January 2020, 4:24 pm
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

THAILAND, Jan 16, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - With just four weeks away from The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2020, which will be held on 12-13 February 2020 at BITEC, Bangkok, the keynote speakers are now announced.

Keynote speakers from the Ministry of Transport, Department of Highways, Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), Department of Rural Roads, Royal Thai Police, Thailand Board of Investment and ITS Finland will be presenting on Thailand's latest road transportation and infrastructure developments.

View full list of speakers: https://bit.ly/2u0WrCe
Get your free pass now: https://bit.ly/2NuJGXM

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Iran Aftermath

So, evidently, you can get away with murder. It looks as though a further escalation in the ongoing war between Iran and the US has been avoided – mainly thanks to Iran NOT responding in kind to the recklessly unhinged behaviour by the United States. ... More>>

ALSO:

Madrid Climate Talks: Decade Ending 2019 Likely To Be Hottest On Record

“If we do not take urgent climate action now, then we are heading for a temperature increase of more than 3°C by the end of the century, with ever more harmful impacts on human wellbeing.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Recent Upheavals Inside Iran

In the fortnight since the Internet got switched back on in Iran, the ferocity of the crackdown on the recent demonstrations has become evident. Reportedly, hundreds of people have been killed, thousands wounded and thousands more have been arrested. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 