Aussie animals celebrate the arrival of rain!

Saturday, 18 January 2020, 12:47 pm
Press Release: Symbio

The animals at Symbio Wildlife Park, South of Sydney, have rejoiced in the arrival of much needed rains after what has been such a harsh Australian Summer.

From the Kangaroos jumping in puddles and showing affection towards each other, to Koalas and a Wombat all opting to eat outside, it was a very welcome relief for all.

The captivating video which was filmed yesterday (Friday 17 January) and posted to the wildlife parks Facebook page has already garnered over 920k views, 68k likes and thousands of well wishes from around the globe.

With heavy downpours occurring across much of the state, prayers were answered as these rains are set to give some welcome relief to the communities and people still battling bush fires. Whilst Symbio wasn't directly affected by the fires, there were a predicted one billion plus animal lives lost and many more injured, mass habitat loss, and hundreds of thousands of people who were directly impacted.

Our hearts and prayers go out to them all, and we encourage everyone to show these communities and businesses ongoing support by continuing to visit and continuing to spend, which will help them start rebuilding their respective communities.

