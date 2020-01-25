PHILIPPINES: Rappler challenges president’s ‘media powers’

PHILIPPINES: Rappler challenges president’s ‘media powers’ in democracy fight back



By David Robie

MANILA (Asia Pacific Report/Pacific Media Watch): Rappler, the innovative online publisher that has been at the media freedom frontline in the Philippines for the past three years, has challenged President Rodrigo Duterte by taking the executive to the Supreme Court.

The news website has called on the court to rule on whether President Duterte – or the state executive branch – has the power to control the media.

It has asked the court to lift a nearly two-year coverage ban against Rappler for covering events involving President Duterte wherever he is in the Philippines or abroad.

In a remarkable media freedom test case, Rappler has asked justices

