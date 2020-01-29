GP vaping endorsement, a first step for Australia

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners’ (RACGP) decision to now recommend vaping nicotine as an option for some Australian smokers can only help reduce the nation’s stubborn smoking rates, says a vaping entrepreneur behind two of the biggest vaping brands in Australasia.

Co-owner of Alt Australia and Vapo Australia, Ben Pryor, says the revised smoking cessation guidelines for doctors follow careful consideration from the College on the effectiveness and safety of vaping.

Published this week, the policy shift brings the College in line with many other medical associations in the likes of the UK and New Zealand.

“Australia has very tough rules around nicotine vaping, which is sadly why Australian smoking rates have stalled. In comparison, New Zealand smokers have embraced vaping with Kiwi smoking rates at an all-time low and falling.

“This latest advice from the RACGP will certainly enable more Australian smokers keen to quit the opportunity to try the safe and most effective smoking cessation tool the world has ever seen. More Australian smokers will soon discover that vaping is much more effective than all other nicotine replacement therapies,” he says.

Mr Pryor says he is confident over time Australia will liberalise access to nicotine vaping for Australian smokers keen to quit deadly and expensive tobacco, with this latest RACGP endorsement to doctors an important step.

Alt was the first nicotine-free vaping product to be stocked in major service station chain in Australia – Caltex.

