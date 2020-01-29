World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

GP vaping endorsement, a first step for Australia

Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 4:44 pm
Press Release: Alt and Vapo

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners’ (RACGP) decision to now recommend vaping nicotine as an option for some Australian smokers can only help reduce the nation’s stubborn smoking rates, says a vaping entrepreneur behind two of the biggest vaping brands in Australasia.

Co-owner of Alt Australia and Vapo Australia, Ben Pryor, says the revised smoking cessation guidelines for doctors follow careful consideration from the College on the effectiveness and safety of vaping.

Published this week, the policy shift brings the College in line with many other medical associations in the likes of the UK and New Zealand.

“Australia has very tough rules around nicotine vaping, which is sadly why Australian smoking rates have stalled. In comparison, New Zealand smokers have embraced vaping with Kiwi smoking rates at an all-time low and falling.

“This latest advice from the RACGP will certainly enable more Australian smokers keen to quit the opportunity to try the safe and most effective smoking cessation tool the world has ever seen. More Australian smokers will soon discover that vaping is much more effective than all other nicotine replacement therapies,” he says.

Mr Pryor says he is confident over time Australia will liberalise access to nicotine vaping for Australian smokers keen to quit deadly and expensive tobacco, with this latest RACGP endorsement to doctors an important step.

Alt was the first nicotine-free vaping product to be stocked in major service station chain in Australia – Caltex.

https://www.vapoaustralia.com.au/


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Alt and Vapo on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: Chilling The Warm Fuzzies About The US/China Trade Deal

Hold the champagne, folks. This week’s China/US deal is more about a change in tone between the world’s two biggest economies – thank goodness they’re not slapping more tariffs on each other! - than a landmark change in substance. The high ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Iran Aftermath

So, evidently, you can get away with murder. It looks as though a further escalation in the ongoing war between Iran and the US has been avoided – mainly thanks to Iran NOT responding in kind to the recklessly unhinged behaviour by the United States. ... More>>

ALSO:

COP25 Ends: World Screams Out For Action But Climate Summit Whispers

“The world is screaming out for climate action but this summit had responded with a whisper. The poorest nations are in a sprint for survival yet many governments have barely moved from the starting blocks. Instead of committing to more ambitious cuts in emissions, countries have argued over technicalities." More>>

ALSO:

Madrid Climate Talks: Decade Ending 2019 Likely To Be Hottest On Record

“If we do not take urgent climate action now, then we are heading for a temperature increase of more than 3°C by the end of the century, with ever more harmful impacts on human wellbeing.” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 