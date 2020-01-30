Didgeridoo and drums making noise for Australian charities



Auckland Climate Save, part of the worldwide Save Movement, is holding a vigil for Australia at Mission Bay this Saturday evening near the fountain. (1 February at 8.30pm-10.00pm).

Public are invited to show their support for small animal sanctuaries in Australia that care for farmed animals in need. Most donations go to the larger, well known charities and smaller ones are overlooked. After this season's extreme forest fires these small organisations are under severe financial strain.

Says organiser Kat Worsfold: 'This is an opportunity to get together and show our love and support for these dedicated Australians in this time of need, and also to reflect on the link between animal agriculture and climate change.

'We'd love people to come and join our candle-light vigil and enjoy live music, including an expert Didgeridoo player. We will give out information about the different charities and how to donate online' .

