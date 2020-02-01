World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

What to Expect at the 2020 Ocean Conference

Saturday, 1 February 2020, 11:30 am
Press Release: United Nations

As ocean health continues to deteriorate, countries kick-off preparations to scale up solutions for marine conservation
UN Ocean Conference Preparatory Meeting, New York, 4 to 5 February 2020


31 January 2020 - Ministers and representatives from civil society organizations, the business community, intergovernmental and United Nations agencies will gather in New York next week to kick-off preparations for the Ocean Conference, slated to take place from 2 to 6 June in Lisbon, Portugal.

The Preparatory Meeting of the Ocean Conference, co-chaired by the Governments of Palau and Denmark, will define key areas of ocean action, and drive governments and other key decision-makers to deliver on their commitments. It will chart the course of action as the world prepares for the Conference, propelling much needed science-based innovative solutions aimed at starting a new chapter of global action.

The Conference comes at critical time when people everywhere are recognizing that environmental emergencies are posing increasing threats to their lives and livelihoods. More governments and people are strengthening their efforts to mobilize, create and implement solutions to counter significant threats – from climate change, exploitation of ecosystems to the loss of marine habitats and vastly diminishing biodiversity.

The ocean, often referred to as “the lungs of the planet” and “the world’s biggest carbon sink,” remains our greatest ally against climate change. But destructive human activities such as overfishing, land-based pollution and carbon emissions have led to dramatic changes in the earth’s richest biosphere – causing rising sea-levels, extreme weather events and marine heatwaves that are destroying entire coral reef ecosystems and altering life below and on land.

A protected and healthy ocean is a major resource for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals – the planet’s blueprint for equality, peace and prosperity. The ocean sustains life on the planet, providing healthy food, green transport, renewable energy, medicines and minerals for a sustainable and an inclusive world.

Preparatory Meeting Programme is available here.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from United Nations on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gaza: Peace Plan Strips Palestinians Of Their Rights

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor followed the US President Donald Trump's announcement of a plan to solve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict entitled "Peace for Prosperity" which was celebrated by Israel and rejected by the Palestinians. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Chilling The Warm Fuzzies About The US/China Trade Deal

Hold the champagne, folks. This week’s China/US deal is more about a change in tone between the world’s two biggest economies – thank goodness they’re not slapping more tariffs on each other! - than a landmark change in substance. The high ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Iran Aftermath

So, evidently, you can get away with murder. It looks as though a further escalation in the ongoing war between Iran and the US has been avoided – mainly thanks to Iran NOT responding in kind to the recklessly unhinged behaviour by the United States. ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Recent Upheavals Inside Iran

In the fortnight since the Internet got switched back on in Iran, the ferocity of the crackdown on the recent demonstrations has become evident. Reportedly, hundreds of people have been killed, thousands wounded and thousands more have been arrested. More>>

ALSO:

COP25 Ends: World Screams Out For Action But Climate Summit Whispers

“The world is screaming out for climate action but this summit had responded with a whisper. The poorest nations are in a sprint for survival yet many governments have barely moved from the starting blocks. Instead of committing to more ambitious cuts in emissions, countries have argued over technicalities." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 