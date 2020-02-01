World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Dates Shifted for Africa Climate Week in Kampala

Saturday, 1 February 2020, 11:33 am
Press Release: UNFCCC

Bonn/Kampala, 31 January 2020 - In consultation with the secretariat of UN Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Republic of Uganda has decided to move the dates of the upcoming Africa Climate Week to 20 to 24 April 2020.

The new dates take advantage of the G77 Heads of State and Government Summit being held at the same venue from 17 to 19 April and will facilitate participation of Ministers and high-level stakeholders.

The event in Kampala, at the Speke Resort Munyonyo, Conference Centre, will be the first Regional Climate Week to be hosted this year and will be followed by Climate Weeks in the Asia-Pacific (AP), Latin America and Caribbean (LAC), and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions.

The central objective of Africa Climate Week is to share ways for governments to implement the Paris Agreement in Africa, making use of all the planning tools and support available, and to serve as a platform for national governments and non-Party stakeholders to engage, build partnerships and explore solutions that can deliver climate action and support at scale.

The meeting will bring together diverse actors from the public and private sectors and will be instrumental in building support for increased regional climate action, helping to put Africa on a path to low-carbon and resilience to the inevitable impacts of climate change.

In addition to discussions on how to regionally implement the Paris Agreement and related climate strategies and plans, a special focus will be on the sectors of energy security and access; food and water security; and urban infrastructure and mobility.

Africa Climate Week is being hosted by the Republic of Uganda. Key partners are the UNFCCC secretariat, the World Bank Group, the UN Development Programme, the UN Environment Programme, the UN Economic Commission for Africa, the African Union and the African Development Bank.

For more information about Africa Climate Week and the overview programme, please see: https://unfccc.int/ACW

