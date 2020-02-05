World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

How will Wuhan coronavirus impact on future of China?

Wednesday, 5 February 2020, 12:57 pm
Press Release: Pacific Media Watch


How will Wuhan coronavirus impact on political, global future of China?

What started at a seafood market as a local health issue has grown into a national health crisis in China with a global impact.

After the Wuhan coronavirus was identified in December 2019, a chain reaction was set in motion that has profoundly shaken Chinese society and challenged Beijing’s political stability.

Gripped by its obsession with information control, the Chinese government, both local and central, delayed the release of life-saving information for weeks.

READ MORE: Global Voices analysis and updates on coronavirus

When it suddenly announced drastic measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic in late January, for many it was much too late as the Chinese New Year kick-off celebrations had already begun.

