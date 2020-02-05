World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

World Bank Emergency Support for Tuvalu

Wednesday, 5 February 2020, 4:32 pm
Press Release: World Bank

US$6.2m grant will support Pacific nation’s response to Tropical Cyclone Tino

SYDNEY, February 5, 2020 – The World Bank has provided US$6.2 million to support Tuvalu’s recovery from Tropical Cyclone Tino, which hit the Pacific island nation in January.

Category Three Tropical Cyclone Tino brought gale-force winds and flooding, causing widespread damage, including to critical infrastructure and public facilities. The Government of Tuvalu estimates that half of the country’s population have been severely affected by the cyclone’s impacts.

The US$6.2m grant will support Tuvalu’s response and recovery efforts, including restoration of critical services. It has been delivered as part of a World Bank-supported operation, approved in December 2019, to strengthen Tuvalu’s resilience, which included a Catastrophe-Deferred Drawdown Option for a US$6m emergency grant in the event of a major disaster of emergency.

“We’re pleased to be able to provide this immediate support to Tuvalu in the aftermath of Cyclone Tino,” said Michel Kerf, World Bank Country Director for Papua New Guinea and the Pacific Islands. “We are also acutely aware that the risks of climate-related events like Cyclone Tino will continue to pose a significant risk to the Pacific.

“With this in mind, we’re steadfast in our commitment to helping the region strengthen its climate resilience, both in the short term, and for the years ahead.”

The emergency grant funding is from the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank’s fund for the most in-need countries. The operation also benefits from technical assistance from the ADB, and the governments of Australia, New Zealand and the European Union (EU).

The World Bank currently has six active projects in Tuvalu totaling US$106 million across sectors including aviation and transport, climate resilience, energy and electricity, fisheries and telecommunications.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from World Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gaza: Peace Plan Strips Palestinians Of Their Rights

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor followed the US President Donald Trump's announcement of a plan to solve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict entitled "Peace for Prosperity" which was celebrated by Israel and rejected by the Palestinians. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Chilling The Warm Fuzzies About The US/China Trade Deal

Hold the champagne, folks. This week’s China/US deal is more about a change in tone between the world’s two biggest economies – thank goodness they’re not slapping more tariffs on each other! - than a landmark change in substance. The high ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Iran Aftermath

So, evidently, you can get away with murder. It looks as though a further escalation in the ongoing war between Iran and the US has been avoided – mainly thanks to Iran NOT responding in kind to the recklessly unhinged behaviour by the United States. ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Recent Upheavals Inside Iran

In the fortnight since the Internet got switched back on in Iran, the ferocity of the crackdown on the recent demonstrations has become evident. Reportedly, hundreds of people have been killed, thousands wounded and thousands more have been arrested. More>>

ALSO:

COP25 Ends: World Screams Out For Action But Climate Summit Whispers

“The world is screaming out for climate action but this summit had responded with a whisper. The poorest nations are in a sprint for survival yet many governments have barely moved from the starting blocks. Instead of committing to more ambitious cuts in emissions, countries have argued over technicalities." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 