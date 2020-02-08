World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

28 militiamen sentenced in Central African Republic

Saturday, 8 February 2020, 12:01 pm
Press Release: United Nations

28 militiamen sentenced in Central African Republic for murder of civilians, UN peacekeepers

7 February 2020

The sentencing of 28 militia members on Friday in the Central African Republic (CAR) for an array of violent crimes, including the murder of civilians as well as 10 UN peacekeepers, has been hailed as a major step forward in the fight against impunity there.

The UN Mission in CAR (MINUSCA) welcomed the verdict of the Bangui Court of Appeal in the trial of 32 fighters from the mostly-Christian Anti-Balaka militia, accused of crimes committed in May, 2017, in Bangassou and other communities in the country’s southeast.

According to news reports, dozens of Muslims were slaughtered in the town during the massacre. Prison sentences ranged from 10-15 years, with two of the commanders as well as three other senior figures, given life sentences, including forced labour.

Along with the murder of civilians and UN ‘blue helmets’ the militia members attacked the MINUSCA office in Bangassou, using heavy weapons, and forced thousands of civilians to flee their homes, said the Mission.

CAR shows the will to fight impunity

In a statement, the Head of MINUSCA, Mankeur Ndiaye, said the verdict demonstrates “the will of the Central African State to fight against impunity through its judiciary system.” This step, he added, “is essential for the country to move forward towards an effective reconciliation.”

CAR’s Minister for Justice, said that it was the first time a court in the country had handed down a sentence for crimes against humanity, as defined by the judicial system there.

CAR became engulfed by intercommunal violence in 2013, led by Anti-Balaka militia and a mainly-Muslim rebel coalition, known as Seleka.

Armed groups still control large parts of the mineral-rich nation, but a peace deal signed a year ago between the Government and 14 rebel militias brought a fragile peace into effect, under the leadership of President Faustin Archange Touadera, who reportedly called on Thursday for international partners to help clamp down on groups violating terms of the accord.

In its statement in response to Friday’s groundbreaking sentences, MINUSCA reiterated its support to help strengthen the rule of law in the country.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from United Nations on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Crisis and Opportunity: The ‘Deal of the Century’ Challenge

After several postponements, US President, Donald Trump, has finally revealed the details of his Middle East plan, dubbed ‘Deal of the Century’, in a press conference in Washington on January 28. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Chilling The Warm Fuzzies About The US/China Trade Deal

Hold the champagne, folks. This week’s China/US deal is more about a change in tone between the world’s two biggest economies – thank goodness they’re not slapping more tariffs on each other! - than a landmark change in substance. The high ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Iran Aftermath

So, evidently, you can get away with murder. It looks as though a further escalation in the ongoing war between Iran and the US has been avoided – mainly thanks to Iran NOT responding in kind to the recklessly unhinged behaviour by the United States. ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Recent Upheavals Inside Iran

In the fortnight since the Internet got switched back on in Iran, the ferocity of the crackdown on the recent demonstrations has become evident. Reportedly, hundreds of people have been killed, thousands wounded and thousands more have been arrested. More>>

ALSO:

COP25 Ends: World Screams Out For Action But Climate Summit Whispers

“The world is screaming out for climate action but this summit had responded with a whisper. The poorest nations are in a sprint for survival yet many governments have barely moved from the starting blocks. Instead of committing to more ambitious cuts in emissions, countries have argued over technicalities." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 