World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Euro-Med Monitor Calls On EU To Hold Hungary Accountable For Starving Asylum Seekers

Sunday, 9 February 2020, 6:29 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Hungary's continued policy of denying food to asylum seekers in transit zones to deter refugee flows is deeply disturbing, warns the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor. The Geneva based organization calls on the EU to apply the infringement procedure against Hungary for its serious and repeated violations of the charter of fundamental rights of the European Union and its repeated non-compliance with the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights.

For the 28th time since August 2018, the European Court of Human Rights ordered the Hungarian government last Thursday to end its deliberate starving of asylum seekers in its custody in transit zones. Last July, a European Commission spokeswoman stated that Hungary's "withholding of food does not respect the material conditions set out in the return directive or in the charter of fundamental rights of the European Union."

On July 1, 2018, Hungary amended its asylum laws to allow for the deportation of asylum seekers whose cases have been regarded "inadmissible" even if they file an appeal against the decision. This "inadmissible" designation encompasses nearly all asylum seekers who enter the country via Serbia or other non-EU countries that Hungary deems as safe.

Consequently, asylum seekers with "inadmissible" cases in Hungary are instantly deposited in “aliens policing procedure” in specific areas such as transit zones. This allowed Hungary's Immigration and Asylum Office to tactically deny food to people in transit zones.

Since August 2018, the Hungarian far right government has purposefully denied food to 28 asylum seekers in transit zones as a tactic to humiliate and intimidate migrants and refugees from seeking asylum in Hungary or using the country as a gateway to the EU.

Euro-Med Monitor emphasizes that such practice is entirely unlawful and illegal, puts the lives of asylum seekers in critical danger, and gravely contravenes human rights conventions. Noting that Hungary have lost each single case that human rights organisation raised to the European Court of Human Rights to appeal against the starvation of asylum seekers.

Euro-Med Monitor stressed that Hungary is obliged under EU laws and human rights treaties to provide food, health care and other necessities to all individuals in Hungary's custody, whether accepted or rejected asylum seekers.

Therefore, Euro-Med Monitor calls on Hungary to immediately cease all violations, provocations and harassment against refugees and asylum seekers in its custody and treat them with the dignity and respect they deserve. Euro-Med Monitor also calls on other EU member states to intervene to see an end to Hungary's violations of refugees' and asylum seekers' basic rights, by pressuring the Hungarian government to take full responsibility for people in its custody and also by reaching a better mechanism to redistribute refugees and asylum seekers in Hungary fairly between EU member states.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Crisis and Opportunity: The ‘Deal of the Century’ Challenge

After several postponements, US President, Donald Trump, has finally revealed the details of his Middle East plan, dubbed ‘Deal of the Century’, in a press conference in Washington on January 28. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Chilling The Warm Fuzzies About The US/China Trade Deal

Hold the champagne, folks. This week’s China/US deal is more about a change in tone between the world’s two biggest economies – thank goodness they’re not slapping more tariffs on each other! - than a landmark change in substance. The high ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Iran Aftermath

So, evidently, you can get away with murder. It looks as though a further escalation in the ongoing war between Iran and the US has been avoided – mainly thanks to Iran NOT responding in kind to the recklessly unhinged behaviour by the United States. ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Recent Upheavals Inside Iran

In the fortnight since the Internet got switched back on in Iran, the ferocity of the crackdown on the recent demonstrations has become evident. Reportedly, hundreds of people have been killed, thousands wounded and thousands more have been arrested. More>>

ALSO:

COP25 Ends: World Screams Out For Action But Climate Summit Whispers

“The world is screaming out for climate action but this summit had responded with a whisper. The poorest nations are in a sprint for survival yet many governments have barely moved from the starting blocks. Instead of committing to more ambitious cuts in emissions, countries have argued over technicalities." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 