Tuwhera Expands The PJR ‘critical Inquiry’ Archive

Sunday, 9 February 2020, 4:39 pm
Press Release: Pacific Media Watch

AUCKLAND (Pacific Journalism Review/Tuwhera/Pacific Media Watch): Tuwhera, the open access repository and publisher of Auckland University of Technology, has added 16 years of back copy editions of Pacific Journalism Review to the digital resource.

The full text articles from a further 24 editions have been added, including all the original issues published by the University of Papua New Guinea and the University of the South Pacific.

Some of the research includes the Sandline mercenary crisis in Papua New Guinea, the 10-year Bougainville conflict and the Fiji military coups.

READ MORE: Pacific Journalism Review - Twenty years special edition

PJR now has 964 research articles and reviews on its Tuwhera open access database – the largest single collection of Pacific media research, scholarship and analysis.

Read full report

