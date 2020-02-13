Thailand Prepares For "Epidemic All Over The Country"

BANGKOK, Thailand -- Thailand's Disease Control Department is

preparing for "an epidemic all over the country" because data proves

the coronavirus can continuously double the number of infected people

in less than a week.

If that occurs here, it could multiply Thailand's confirmed 33 victims

to become thousands of infected cases in less than two months.

"If you look at Chinese data, the doubling time or the time when the

number of cases will be doubled, is around a week," said Dr. Thanarak

Plipat, deputy director of Thailand's Bureau of Epidemiology under the

Health Ministry's Department of Disease Control.

"So every week, the number of cases in China will be double. If they

have 1,000 cases, next week it will be 2,000 or a little bit more

because actually the doubling time is a little bit shorter than a

week," Dr. Thanarak said.

"The reproductive numbers are one infected person can spread to more

than two persons, and can infect more than two persons. That's how

quickly it spreads.

"And it has a very short incubation period of about five days. That is

why the doubling time is so short."

The virus' spread in Thailand is being categorized in three different phases.

"Phase One is that we don't have any case in the country, and all of

the cases would be imported cases. At this Phase One, it means that if

you have the epicenter in China, all of the cases are from China," Dr.

Thanarak said.

"We are in Phase Two. We started to have local transmission. Local

transmission in theory will happen to anybody who has come into close

contact to the imported cases of the Chinese tourists, mainly.

"So we identify the occupations that may contact the Chinese tourists

more than any other job. For example, tour guide, bus driver, taxi

driver, or any other occupation."

He expressed hope that Thailand can contain the coronavirus and

eventually reduce it back to Phase One.

"Phase Three would be the phase of acceleration, and you will have an

epidemic all over the country," Dr. Thanarak said during a recent

presentation at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Thailand.

Most of Thailand's 33 cases included Chinese who traveled here from

China, plus a handful of Thais who became infected in Bangkok by human

transmission from close proximity to Chinese carriers.

No other foreigners have been infected in Thailand. No one has died

from the virus, and several patients were released from hospitals,

according to health officials.

"If we enter Phase Three, the more important thing will be try to slow

it down as much as we can," Dr. Thanarak said.

"If there are too many cases enter the hospitals, then there will not

be enough room for all patients. Like what the city of Wuhan is now

facing.

"Of course we prepare for the worst, and work our best so that it won't happen."

In addition to the Health Ministry, some other ministries also have

medical facilities which can be used to quarantine and treat patients,

he said.

"The prime minister has already given orders for the military to also

come in and help out the health sectors.

"I think we can adapt if the worst case happens. I still hope that we

are not facing that worst case. But if it happens, I think we may

suffer a little bit but I think we can handle it," Dr. Thanarak said.

"For any situation, one best thing anybody can do is not to panic.

What happens today if you are going out to buy the facemask at the

moment? I don't think you can get it. This is because of panic."

While Thailand's overwhelmingly healthy public is panicking, some

people are allegedly making facemasks in filthy, makeshift workshops

at home and selling them to unsuspecting customers.

Others are buying in bulk whatever masks are available and reselling

them at exorbitant rates.

Police arrested at least 11 vendors selling masks at inflated prices

after introducing price controls, officials said.

"If the price of face masks is very high, call a hotline so we can

make arrests," Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told the public. "But

be careful if your claims are groundless."

The government and authorized factories increased production of masks,

but many people remain desperate to find them.

***

Richard S. Ehrlich is a Bangkok-based journalist from San Francisco,

California, reporting news from Asia since 1978 and winner of Columbia

University's Foreign Correspondent's Award. He co-authored three

non-fiction books about Thailand, including "'Hello My Big Big Honey!'

Love Letters to Bangkok Bar Girls and Their Revealing Interviews," "60

Stories of Royal Lineage," and "Chronicle of Thailand: Headline News

Since 1946." Mr. Ehrlich also contributed to the chapter "Ceremonies

and Regalia" in a book published in English and Thai titled, "King

Bhumibol Adulyadej, A Life's Work: Thailand's Monarchy in

Perspective." Mr. Ehrlich's newest book, "Sheila Carfenders, Doctor

Mask & President Akimbo" portrays a 22-year-old American female mental

patient who is abducted to Asia by her abusive San Francisco

psychiatrist.

His online sites are:

https://asia-correspondent.tumblr.com

https://flickr.com/photos/animists/albums

https://www.amazon.com/Hello-Big-Honey-Revealing-Interviews/dp/1717006418

https://www.amazon.com/Sheila-Carfenders-Doctor-President-Akimbo/dp/1973789353/

https://www.facebook.com/SheilaCarfenders

© Scoop Media

