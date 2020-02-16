World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Brave Kiwis Find Hope In Hell

Sunday, 16 February 2020, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Fairfax

One of the world’s worst humanitarian crises - and the brave Kiwis finding Hope in Hell - is explored through a new digital interactive series launching today.

Stuff journalists Andrea Vance and Iain McGregor spent ten days in South Sudan, immersed in the flooding, famine and violence that is a constant reality for half of South Sudan’s 12 million citizens.

“South Sudan is a tenuous place,” says Vance. “A bloody civil war has ravaged the country and despite a peace-deal being signed in 2018, warring factions are struggling to form a government. It’s one of the most dangerous places in the world to deliver aid.”

Ex-Labour Party leader David Shearer is in the thick of it. He leads one of the United Nations biggest operations with a mission to protect South Sudan’s vulnerable citizens, smooth the way for aid to get where it’s needed and investigate human rights abuses.

Vance and McGregor accompanied Shearer on a trip to Lankien, a stronghold of anti-Government forces, as well as Bor, Pibor and Akobo.

“I reported on Shearer’s time as leader of the Labour Party, so it was fascinating to watch him in this incredibly tough role, in one of the most dangerous places in the world.

“In this job, we observed him as part politician, easing along the peace process; part army general, summoning up resources to deal with frequent outbreaks of violence; and part humanitarian, because the UN Mission facilitates the delivery of a tremendous amount of emergency aid.”

Other Kiwis making a difference in South Sudan also feature in the series.

Four Kiwi soldiers play a critical role in Shearer’s team, assessing need, protecting civilians and keeping the peace - not to mention protecting Shearer as one of the UN’s top officials.

Fiona Lithgow, born in Waikato, runs the World Food Programme, saving the lives of thousands of women and children every year.

Owen Calvert, a project manager from Central Otago, leads the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organisation which focuses on increasing agricultural productivity and managing natural resources.

“South Sudan is a grim place, but amongst the misery, sorrow and starvation there is hope,” says McGregor. “Hope in Hell shows the important role Kiwis are playing in forging a brighter future for the people.”

Hope in Hell is a three-part series, produced with funding from NZ On Air.

Part One is available now on stuff.co.nz or here.

Ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Fairfax on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Rise Of Klobuchar And Bloomberg

Oh, the burden of being the front-runner. In 2016, when he was still the feisty underdog, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders set his campaign alight by beating Hillary Clinton in neighbouring New Hampshire by a resounding 60-39% margin. Yesterday, Sanders won again in New Hampshire. This time though only by a 1.3% margin over Pete Buttigieg, with Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar reasonably close behind in third place. More>>

ALSO:

Crisis and Opportunity: The ‘Deal of the Century’

After several postponements, US President, Donald Trump, has finally revealed the details of his Middle East plan, dubbed ‘Deal of the Century’, in a press conference in Washington on January 28. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Iran Aftermath

So, evidently, you can get away with murder. It looks as though a further escalation in the ongoing war between Iran and the US has been avoided – mainly thanks to Iran NOT responding in kind to the recklessly unhinged behaviour by the United States. ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 