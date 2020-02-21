Global Protests - Speak Up For Julian Assange

“Julian Assange is the 'canary in the coal mine' for global democracy, and the public right to know.”

The public's right to know is entangled with 'freedom of expression' and press freedom, which is based in the principle that the free flow of information and minimal secrecy are the antidote to corruption.

The public interest is to minimise corruption as it is pervasive and wasteful.

War is the most wasteful corruption it is ecocide - the antithesis of public interest.

Julian Assange and Wikileaks have done the global public a huge service in disclosing the true and horrific nature of the wars of the modern era perpetrated by the powerful. In publishing documents and information leaked from the files of war criminals Wikileaks has done what journalists and publishers ought do, “speak truth to power.”

Julian Assange faces the UK courts on Monday 24 February where the US Government seeks to extradite him to face espionage charges that carry potential penalties of 175 years in jail – effectively a death sentence.

People who appreciate ethics and rule of law oppose Assange's arrest and extradition.

Nearly 300,000 people have signed Phillip Adams' petition to the Australian Parliament seeking they stop the legal proceedings against Assange.

Two Australian MPs, Andrew Wilkie and George Christensen visited Julian in Belmarsh prison Tuesday 18 February.

New Zealand kicks off global protests with events commencing Monday 24 February. Global list updated here: https://www.candles4assange.com/

Wellington event 24 February 2020 Parliament Steps 12 – 2pm

Auckland event 24 February 2020 UK Consulate, Auckland 12 - 2pm

UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, Nils Melzer, speaks in detail about the findings of his investigation into the case of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange - 31 Jan 2020. Melzer's reports state categorically there's no case to answer and that Assange has been framed.

Melzer in the following extract from this article explains the fraud by Swedish police and prosecutors in respect to the false rape allegations;

"The timing is decisive: In late July, Wikileaks – in cooperation with the «New York Times», the «Guardian» and «Der Spiegel» – published the «Afghan War Diary». It was one of the largest leaks in the history of the U.S. military. The U.S. immediately demanded that its allies inundate Assange with criminal cases. We aren’t familiar with all of the correspondence, but Stratfor, a security consultancy that works for the U.S. government, advised American officials apparently to deluge Assange with all kinds of criminal cases for the next 25 years."

For the sake of an informed democracy journalists ought share this testimony with the NZ public as it dispels the disinformation campaign launched against Julian Assange for the rape allegations.

He didn't rape anyone!

Assange has been framed by empire to keep him from sharing more leaked information about the mendacity and genocidal policies of the Western Empire and those who drive the war mongering enterprise.

FreeAssangeNZ calls on NZ journalists to speak up for Assange's freedom and join their global peers including NZ's Nicky Hager and Switzerland's Serena Tinari who are “speaking up for Julian Assange”

Join us in Wellington at NZ Parliament, or in Auckland at the UK High Commission, Monday at 12pm to support Julian Assange who faces the UK extradition court.

Across the world people; academics activists, some politicians, NGOs, and ethical journalists have demanded Assange's release.

Assange is the canary in the coal mine for the global democracy and the public right to know what the powerful do in our name.

On behalf of Free Assange NZ

