World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

RNZAF Transports Wheelchairs To Those In Need In Fiji

Tuesday, 25 February 2020, 2:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) aircraft routinely carry special cargo and a flight to Fiji yesterday was no exception.

A special consignment of 20 wheelchairs and two walkers was taken to Nadi, Fiji, by an RNZAF Boeing 757 on a scheduled flight.

They were donated by a private company in Hamilton and given to Reverend Stephen Black, from the Waikato Taranaki Anglican Diocese.

“These will be gifted to and distributed by the Spinal Injury Association, a not-for-profit charitable organisation based in Suva, which provides wheelchairs and other mobility devices free of charge to those in need,” Reverend Black said.

Air Component Commander Air Commodore Tim Walshe said the RNZAF happily took charitable freight on flights when possible.

“We’re very pleased to be able to help a good cause like this one,” he said.

Assessments and fittings for mobility devices provided by the Spinal Injury Association are carried out by a trained team of professional therapists.

The team also travels throughout Fiji providing services and equipment to hospitals, schools and clinics, especially to areas affected by emergencies.

Michael Hartfield of Anglican Missions, which supports a number of development and humanitarian projects in the Pacific, contacted the RNZAF to see if it could help.

“These wheelchairs will greatly improve the mobility of the people who receive them,” he said. “We’re very grateful that the Air Force was able to help get them to Fiji.”

Over the years special cargo flown by the RNZAF has included humanitarian disaster relief supplies, donated books and clothing, and even an elephant, two crocodiles and kiwi.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Julian Assange : Extradition Case Finally Heading To Court

Julian Assange's extradition case is finally heading to court – here's what to expect More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Rise Of Klobuchar And Bloomberg

Oh, the burden of being the front-runner. In 2016, when he was still the feisty underdog, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders set his campaign alight by beating Hillary Clinton in neighbouring New Hampshire by a resounding 60-39% margin. Yesterday, Sanders won again in New Hampshire. This time though only by a 1.3% margin over Pete Buttigieg, with Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar reasonably close behind in third place. More>>

ALSO:

Crisis and Opportunity: The ‘Deal of the Century’

After several postponements, US President, Donald Trump, has finally revealed the details of his Middle East plan, dubbed ‘Deal of the Century’, in a press conference in Washington on January 28. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Iran Aftermath

So, evidently, you can get away with murder. It looks as though a further escalation in the ongoing war between Iran and the US has been avoided – mainly thanks to Iran NOT responding in kind to the recklessly unhinged behaviour by the United States. ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 