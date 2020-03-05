World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Coca-Cola Spent $4.24bn For Advertising In 2019, $20bn In The Last 5 Years

Thursday, 5 March 2020, 8:04 am
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

Data gathered by Learnbonds.com indicates that Coca-Cola spent a staggering $4.24 billion in 2019 for advertising and marketing. Furthermore, the giant beverage manufacturer has utilized about $20 billion in advertising in the last five years.

Coca-Cola's advertising campaigns boost net Income by 7.9%

On average, Coca-Cola has spent an average of $4 billion in advertising over the last six years. In 2018, the company spent $4.11 billion on advertising, an increase of 3.6% from the $3.96 billion spent in 2017. In 2016 the company spent $4 billion on global advertising.

In 2015, the Coca-Cola advertising budget was $3.98 billion while in 2014 it was $3.5 billion used the previous year. According to the report:

“The huge Coca-Cola advertising budget reflects the innovative and appealing advertising campaign nature of its ads.”

Coca-Cola’s high advertising budget is reflected in its net operating income and operating income. In 2019, the firm had a net income of $37.6 billion with $10.08 billion in operating income. The net income was an increase of 7.9% from $34.3 billion recorded in 2018.

Over the years, the company has registered an impressive net operating income with the highest figure recorded in 2012 at $48.01 billion. The lowest net operating income was in 2009 with $30.99 billion.

In general, between 2009 and 2019, Coca-Cola net operating income of $447.45 billion with an operating incoming of $101.87 billion.

At the same time, Coca-Cola’s number of employees reduced from 2013 to 2018. The company had employed 130,600 employees in 2013. By December 31, 2013, the employees were 62,600. This was a decline of 52%.

Over the last ten years, the highest employee number at Coca-Cola was 150,900 in 2012.

The product range of Coca-Cola comprises non-alcoholic beverages such as soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, and energy drinks.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Psychic Ventures Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On The US (and NATO) Surrender In Afghanistan

The deal that has just been has struck to end the involvement of the US and its NATO allies in Afghanistan bears the usual hallmarks of deals done by Donald Trump... More>>

ALSO:

Julian Assange : Extradition Case Finally Heading To Court

Julian Assange's extradition case is finally heading to court – here's what to expect More>>

ALSO:

India: Trump Visits Modi And Announces $3 Billion Arms Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump got a warm welcome from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to kick off a whirlwind 36-hour tour of the world's largest democracy and announced the two countries were finalizing a $3 billion arms deal. More>>

  • Common Dreams - In Shadow of Trump's India Visit, Muslim Attacks in Delhi
  • NZ Govt - New Zealand And India To Strengthen Ties
  • NZ Govt - Foreign And Trade Ministers To Visit India
  • Migrant Workers Association - Unite Against Fascism In India
  • India NZ Business Council - ‘India Unplugged’ draws NZ, India business leaders

    • Gordon Campbell: On Bernie Sanders’ Presidential Bid

    Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic nomination is taking on an air of inevitability, and that likelihood has been met with elation by some people, and feelings of dread in others... More>>

    ALSO:

    Crisis and Opportunity: The ‘Deal of the Century’

    After several postponements, US President, Donald Trump, has finally revealed the details of his Middle East plan, dubbed ‘Deal of the Century’, in a press conference in Washington on January 28. More>>

    ALSO:

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    Follow Scoop on Twitter
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • WORLD
     


     
    • Pacific.Scoop
    • Cafe Pacific
    • PMC
     
     
    • Gaza
     
     
     
     