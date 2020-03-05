Coca-Cola Spent $4.24bn For Advertising In 2019, $20bn In The Last 5 Years

Data gathered by Learnbonds.com indicates that Coca-Cola spent a staggering $4.24 billion in 2019 for advertising and marketing. Furthermore, the giant beverage manufacturer has utilized about $20 billion in advertising in the last five years.

Coca-Cola's advertising campaigns boost net Income by 7.9%

On average, Coca-Cola has spent an average of $4 billion in advertising over the last six years. In 2018, the company spent $4.11 billion on advertising, an increase of 3.6% from the $3.96 billion spent in 2017. In 2016 the company spent $4 billion on global advertising.

In 2015, the Coca-Cola advertising budget was $3.98 billion while in 2014 it was $3.5 billion used the previous year. According to the report:

“The huge Coca-Cola advertising budget reflects the innovative and appealing advertising campaign nature of its ads.”

Coca-Cola’s high advertising budget is reflected in its net operating income and operating income. In 2019, the firm had a net income of $37.6 billion with $10.08 billion in operating income. The net income was an increase of 7.9% from $34.3 billion recorded in 2018.

Over the years, the company has registered an impressive net operating income with the highest figure recorded in 2012 at $48.01 billion. The lowest net operating income was in 2009 with $30.99 billion.

In general, between 2009 and 2019, Coca-Cola net operating income of $447.45 billion with an operating incoming of $101.87 billion.

At the same time, Coca-Cola’s number of employees reduced from 2013 to 2018. The company had employed 130,600 employees in 2013. By December 31, 2013, the employees were 62,600. This was a decline of 52%.

Over the last ten years, the highest employee number at Coca-Cola was 150,900 in 2012.

The product range of Coca-Cola comprises non-alcoholic beverages such as soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, and energy drinks.

