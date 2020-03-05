World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Business Leaders To Focus On Leveraging APEC 2021 For New Zealand

Thursday, 5 March 2020, 3:05 pm
Press Release: APEC

Preparations for New Zealand’s hosting of APEC 2021 are stepping up with the formation of a Business Leadership Group, which will provide advice to the Government and other entities involved in hosting APEC.

The Chair of the APEC 2021 CEO Summit Committee Barbara Chapman and New Zealand’s lead representative on APEC’s Business Advisory Council Rachel Taulelei have convened the group.

“For New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific region represents by far the majority of our export trade. There is no doubt that the Asia-Pacific economy is the key to our future prosperity” Ms Chapman says.

“Hosting APEC will give New Zealand the opportunity to take a leadership role and to showcase our country through the eyes of visiting Asia-Pacific leaders, and the businesspeople and international media who accompany them.”

“This is a significant opportunity for us in New Zealand, and it’s important we get as much as we possibly can out of hosting such an influential group of people in our country in 2021.”

Ms Taulelei says APEC has delivered a great deal to our business community since it was founded in 1989.

“APEC’s work in deepening trade links around the region and reducing trade barriers and costs has made it easier for New Zealand companies to do business with many of our key trading partners” she adds.

“The Business Leadership Group will encourage New Zealand businesses to understand the importance of APEC for their business operations and to take advantage of the opportunities surrounding the APEC meetings to promote successful Kiwi businesses and products”.

The Business Leadership Group will be supported by APEC New Zealand, the all of Government team responsible for the APEC hosting year.

It will bring together people who have experience in APEC with leaders from a range of existing business groups including representation from each of the three cities hosting APEC meetings - Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

