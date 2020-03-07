World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Africa Climate Week In Kampala Postponed

Saturday, 7 March 2020, 12:33 pm
Press Release: UNFCCC

Bonn, 6 March 2020 -The UN Climate Change secretariat, in close collaboration with all the other organizing partners, has decided to put Africa Climate Week in Kampala on hold. This is to ensure the health and safety of all participants in light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The meeting, which was planned to take place 20 to 24 April 2020, is only postponed and not canceled, and will take place at a later time that has yet to be determined.

The Ministry of Health of Uganda has issued guidance that arrivals in Uganda from the most affected countries will be held quarantine in government hospitals if they display symptoms, or will be placed in self-isolation for 14 days if they do not display symptoms.

In light of this, the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) has requested that events and workshops with participants from affected countries to be placed on hold so as not to contravene instructions from the Government of Uganda and for the safety and wellbeing of UN personnel working in Uganda.

Uganda will remain the host country, and preparations will continue to ensure the best possible results of the meeting, designed to share ways for governments to implement the Paris Agreement in Africa and to serve as a platform for national governments and non-Party stakeholders to engage, build partnerships and explore solutions that can deliver climate action and support at scale.

Africa Climate Week is being hosted by the Republic of Uganda. Key partners are UN Climate Change, the World Bank Group, the UN Development Programme, the UN Environment Programme, the UN Economic Commission for Africa, the African Union and the African Development Bank.

Read more about Africa Climate Week here: https://unfccc.int/ACW

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from UNFCCC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On The US (and NATO) Surrender In Afghanistan

The deal that has just been has struck to end the involvement of the US and its NATO allies in Afghanistan bears the usual hallmarks of deals done by Donald Trump... More>>

ALSO:

Julian Assange : Extradition Case Finally Heading To Court

Julian Assange's extradition case is finally heading to court – here's what to expect More>>

ALSO:

India: Trump Visits Modi And Announces $3 Billion Arms Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump got a warm welcome from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to kick off a whirlwind 36-hour tour of the world's largest democracy and announced the two countries were finalizing a $3 billion arms deal. More>>

  • Common Dreams - In Shadow of Trump's India Visit, Muslim Attacks in Delhi
  • NZ Govt - New Zealand And India To Strengthen Ties
  • NZ Govt - Foreign And Trade Ministers To Visit India
  • Migrant Workers Association - Unite Against Fascism In India
  • India NZ Business Council - ‘India Unplugged’ draws NZ, India business leaders

    • Gordon Campbell: On Bernie Sanders’ Presidential Bid

    Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic nomination is taking on an air of inevitability, and that likelihood has been met with elation by some people, and feelings of dread in others... More>>

    ALSO:

    Crisis and Opportunity: The ‘Deal of the Century’

    After several postponements, US President, Donald Trump, has finally revealed the details of his Middle East plan, dubbed ‘Deal of the Century’, in a press conference in Washington on January 28. More>>

    ALSO:

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    Follow Scoop on Twitter
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • WORLD
     


     
    • Pacific.Scoop
    • Cafe Pacific
    • PMC
     
     
    • Gaza
     
     
     
     