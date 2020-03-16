World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

ANZPAA Police Conference 2020: Event Postponed Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Monday, 16 March 2020, 3:18 pm
Press Release: ANZPAA

The Australia New Zealand Policing Advisory Agency (ANZPAA) today announced the Police Commissioners of Australia and New Zealand had decided to postpone the upcoming ANZPAA Police Conference 2020.

The Conference was to be held in Melbourne next week.

Commissioner Darren Hine AO APM, Tasmania Police and Chair of the ANZPAA Board, said the Board had assessed the risk and acted upon recent advice from the Federal Government to limit non-essential conferences of emergency services.

“At this time, our efforts are focused on the health and safety of our communities and our policing workforce.

“Police put themselves in harm’s way every time they put on a uniform. The COVID-19 pandemic will call on all our resources, so we need to be on the ground leading our jurisdictions through this time,” said Commissioner Hine.

ANZPAA Chief Executive Officer, Katherine Van Gurp said it was a difficult decision to reach and she was proud of everyone involved in organising the event and for putting safety first.

“We had a fantastic line up for PC20 from a range of fields and industries set to bring rich experiences and discussions. Following the decision, the innovative team at ANZPAA will look to deliver an online experience for registered delegates to ensure ANZPAA continues to build knowledge and capability across policing. We will also refocus to build a great event in 2021.

“We would like to thank our amazing sponsors and stakeholders for their patience and understanding and their willingness to put community safety first.” said Katherine Van Gurp.

The Australia New Zealand Policing Advisory Agency (ANZPAA) is the policy and research agency for policing, working directly to Police Commissioners across Australia and New Zealand.

