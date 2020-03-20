Donation To North Korea For COVID-19 Testing

Trustees of the Donald Borrie Memorial Scholarship Fund announce that they have provided US$2,000 to the Red Cross of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK or North Korea) for purchase of COVID-19 testing kits and related medical needs.

The COVID-19 related medical supplies are being procured by the Red Cross in China.

The Donald Borrie Memorial Scholarship Fund was established in March 2019 to commemorate the work of the late Rev. Donald Borrie a co-founder of the NZ DPRK Society who tirelessly promoted people to people contact between New Zealand and North Korea for over forty years.

In 2019 the Fund provided a high capacity irrigation lift pump to the NZ Friendship farm in South Pyongan Province and is currently raising funds to bring three scholars from North Korea to NZ to study teaching English as a Second Language and English Language Communications.

