G20 COVID: Trade Unions Call For Coordinated Action For Public Health, Jobs And Incomes

Trade unions representing workers in G20 countries and around the world are calling for coordinated action by G20 leaders, in a letter to G20 leaders by the ITUC and OECD-TUAC. An inclusive response to the COVID-19 pandemic must protect the health of all people and the incomes and jobs of all working people as the key to stability of business and the real economy.

Support packages must include urgent investment in public health and measures to support all workers regardless of their employment status, including those in the informal economy. The union bodies have set out six key measures:

Paid sick leave from day one;

Wage/income protection;

Managed reduction of hours where necessary, with government support to maximise income security;

Mortgage, rent and loan relief;

Universal social protection and free access to healthcare; and,

Childcare support for frontline workers in health, supermarkets, pharmacies and other vital areas.

Support for developing economies must first and foremost support health services for all and pay for the foundations of universal social protections including unemployment income, child protection, maternity protection and pensions.

The call on the G20 leaders stresses that global coherence must be assured through working with the ILO, WHO, OECD, IMF and World Bank.

