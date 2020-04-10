Pandemic PollWatch: Issue 4

The continuing coronavirus pandemic is truly global, but not everyone in the world is affected equally. Today GQR continues its weekly series of papers that summarize and analyze all publicly available public opinion data on the pandemic, worldwide. This issue particularly focuses on the ways that COVID-19’s economic consequences are hitting people differently across lines of income, education, occupation, age, race, and ethnicity. The conclusion is uniform and grim: the global opinion data confirms impressions that this pandemic is imposing the highest economic toll on lower-income, lower-class, lower-educated people, along with the young, and racial and ethnic minorities.

With this edition of Pandemic PollWatch, GQR has now reviewed in all over 300 different opinion polls from 82 countries and territories. We invite readers to alert us to any relevant global polling data not captured here. Future installments in this series will go into more depth about other public opinion dynamics regarding the pandemic.

Top insights from this week’s paper:

Worldwide, public concern about contracting the virus continues to rise, but global averages show a leveling off in the rate of increase in concern.

After an early surge in job approval worldwide for governments’ handling of the pandemic, there has been a drop in worldwide averages on public approval. The reversal in job approval on COVID-19 over the past week for President Donald Trump mirrors a broader, global pattern, although approval of some governments’ handling of COVID-19 continues to rise.

Global public opinion consistently and dramatically shows how the pandemic is having a differential economic impact based on people’s class or education/skills levels, with lower- class/less-educated individuals much more harshly affected. The young and racial/ethnic minorities also report particularly high economic costs due to the pandemic.



Read the full article HERE.

© Scoop Media

