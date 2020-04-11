South Pacific: Tropical Cyclone Harold Update

The full extent of the impact of Cyclone Harold is still emerging. This was the strongest storm to hit the Pacific Islands (specifically Vanuatu, Fiji, the Solomon Islands and Tonga) since Cyclone Gita in 2018. While initial reports from some affected communities suggest damage to buildings and crops has been extensive, it will take some days to get a full picture of the extent of the impact and the most urgent needs. Red Cross has pre-positioned relief supplies that can be distributed quickly to the people affected by the disaster.

Our immediate concerns are ensuring people have access to shelter, food, and clean water, as well as minimising the risk of water-borne diseases. Reports that flash flooding and storm surges have caused significant damage are emerging. The Red Cross teams are working with the National Disaster Management Office and other agencies to make sure we are meeting immediate needs as quickly and effectively as possible.

Red Cross volunteers continue to support their communities. The strength of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement lies in its volunteers, and trained response teams helped communities prepare for Cyclone Harold and evacuate where necessary and are now active in the immediate response. In Vanuatu and Fiji, more than 120 volunteers are now busy checking in on people most affected by Cyclone Harold and distributing relief items, including tarpaulins, where they are needed most. Further assessments and ground deployment is planned for the coming days.

Background

On 1 April a tropical low formed centred between the Solomon Islands and the eastern coast of Papua New Guinea. The low intensified into a tropical cyclone named Harold, passing south of Solomon Islands as a category 2 storm on Friday 3 April before quickly intensifying as it neared Vanuatu. On 6 April Harold passed over Vanuatu as a powerful category 5 storm, with winds of around 230 km/h, heavy rains and damaging storm surges. Overnight on the 6-7 April, Tropical Cyclone Harold hit Vitu Levu, Fiji, and the islands to the east as a Catagory 4 storm, before moving on to Tonga.

Tens of thousands of people moved to more than 200 evacuation centres across the Island nations affected, and communications to some of the hardest hit islands are still down.

Reports from Vanuatu’s second town, Luganville, are of extensive damage to buildings, gardens and infrastructure. Storm force winds affected several provinces with heavy rainfalls and flash flooding. There is also substantial coastal flooding in some provinces, and reports of agricultural areas and crops having been destroyed. There has been substantial damage to houses and structures, and continuing power outages in affected areas continue.

Vanuatu Red Cross had already activated its Emergency Operations Centre to coordinate COVID-19 activities. As part of preparations for Cyclone Harold, Vanuatu Red Cross ceased all COVID-19 related activities to instead mobilise volunteers to provide early warning early action messaging at the community level, help people get to evacuation centres and pre-position essential relief items. Now that the cylone has passed, needs assessments are being carried out as part of a coordinated response with the National Disaster Management Office and other responsible agencies. In order to facilitate movement of humanitarian personnel, as well as relief items, the Government of Vanuatu has eased in-country travel restrictions and also lifted all previous restrictions on domestic air and sea operations.However, foreign personnel will not be allowed in to the country at this stage.

In parts of Fiji, a strong wind warning remains in force. Significant damage has been reported in part due to due storm surges. Electricity outages and water supply disruptions continue in parts of the country, and although road and debris clearing is already underway, several roads and bridges are still closed and there are reports of landslides, damages to root crops, power lines and some housing.

In the Solomon Islands, temporary shelter has been arranged for those whose homes have been destroyed, and clean and safe drinking water remains a priority as most communities use covered wells for drinking.

In Tonga, Tropical Cyclone Harold appears to have resulted in minimal damage with most reported damage from storm surges to coastal properties - including a few resorts.

On 5 April, IFRC released more than 50,000 Swiss francs (more than 51,500 US dollars) from its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund to support Vanuatu Red Cross activities.

Solomon Islands Red Cross teams are also undertaking needs assessments in communities affected by Harold.

Key figures

At least 120 trained Red Cross volunteers have been mobilised to support cyclone response across the different Islands.

More than 200,000 people have been affected by Cyclone Harold.

Red Cross is looking to support more than 20,000 people across three countries.

