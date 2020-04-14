World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Secretary-General's Spokesman On Tropical Cyclone Harold

Tuesday, 14 April 2020, 7:15 am
Press Release: United Nations Secretary-General

As the world grapples with the devastating effects of COVID-19, the Secretary-General is deeply saddened by reports of loss of lives and destruction as a result of the Tropical Cyclone Harold in the Pacific.

In Vanuatu, Fiji, the Solomon Islands and Tonga, homes and infrastructure have been badly damaged, affecting thousands of people, who now urgently need shelter, water, sanitation and food.

The Secretary-General commends the governments and first responders in the affected countries for their pre-emptive work to make people safe ahead of the storm and to meet their immediate needs afterwards. The United Nations stands ready to support these efforts.

The Secretary-General expresses his deep solidarity with the people of the Pacific as they face the impact of this cyclone, along with other climate-related challenges, as well as the coronavirus pandemic, which adds a worrying new dimension to existing vulnerabilities.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

