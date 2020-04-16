World Disco Soup Day 2020: Join It Online!

In light of the current pandemic, this year’s World Disco Soup Day (WDSD) is going digital! Slow Food Youth Network’s (SFYN) and Slow Food’s passionate WDSD hosts will be chopping, cooking, and dancing in their own homes while streaming it live online on Facebook and Twitter.

World Disco Soup Day is the biggest coordinated effort to fight against food waste and climate change. It is the day, when SFYN groups throw parties and turn food waste into a disco soup. It is an event to cook, eat and dance together, showing the fun way to save food while thinking seriously about the amount that goes to waste and the solutions at hand.

One-third of food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted globally, throughout the supply chain, from the fields to our homes. It is a waste of resources, it impacts the right to quality food of people worldwide and increases greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite the worldwide lockdowns and quarantines, we want to address this problem and to raise awareness. In previous editions, SFYN turned 50.000 kilograms of food into thousands of delicious meals, involving thousands of activists in all five continents. We are convinced we can do the same online. But we need your help!

You are all invited to join the WDSD events through your own and the SFYN social media channels (@worlddiscosoupday and @slowfoodyouthnetwork) on April 25th, by watching or streaming your own disco soup. Thousands of participants are expected to take part all over the world, throughout the day, and share a feeling of a global Slow Food Community.

If you can stream your own Disco Soup, the steps to follow are quite simple

Register your Disco Soup by using the World Disco Soup Day form One week before WDSD, you will receive all details and a script to help you out during your event Ask your grandparents or an elderly person to give you a traditional recipe with leftover foods Add the recipe to the recipe for change form On WDSD, go Live on your social media and cook your grandparents' recipe (or your own) by using leftover foods in your fridge Share posts, feeds and stories always adding @worlddiscosoupday and use the hashtags #wdsd20 #re_generation #sfynspiration #stayhomestayslow #recipeforchange Once you finish your Live, remember to save it and upload it in the Drive Folder Check the total number of people watching you during the Live, as well as the reach of your posts, feeds and stories (we will ask you to fill in an impact form after the event) Have fun!

© Scoop Media

