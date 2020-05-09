World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Samui Highlighted For Donation Efforts

Saturday, 9 May 2020, 6:53 pm
Press Release: APS

SOS Samui Food Donation

Samui was highlighted by the Center for the national Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for its “community effort” to feed those on the island in need of food.

Reporting on a live update, the Samui Times published news of the singling out of Koh Samui, an island in the Gulf of Thailand.

Natapanu Nopakun, the Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on April 7, 2020, emphasized the need for unity by all residing in Thailand. Natapanu reiterated that Covid-19 knows no boundaries and affects everyone worldwide regardless of race or nationality. He applauded the concerted fight made by many including the German and Swiss food donors on the island of Koh Samui.

Additionally, he reaffirmed the need for social distancing on public transportation and in public areas with the second rollout of the lockdown commencement scheduled for May 17

Islands such as Koh Samui are heavily reliant on the tourism and hospitality industry, and many Thais and non-Thai residents of the island want to help provide for those in need. There has been a great outpouring of volunteers and groups in an ongoing effort made up of food providers and those helping to fund purchases along with and volunteers that organise, transport and facilitate distribution.

With over 1.5 million+ jobs lost so far in Thailand, and islands such as Koh Samui heavily reliant on the tourism and hospitality industry, many people on Samui have come together to help provide for those in need.

There are a lot of good people on Koh Samui willing to lead a helping hand and an example is ‘Sisters on Samui’ (SOS), collecting food donations and providing Food Banks to the people of Koh Samui so nobody is left hungry.

The animals on Samui are not forgotten and volunteers are raising funds and feeding stray dogs living on deserted beaches and jungle outposts. Elephants in sanctuaries that no longer have tourist volunteers providing for them are now receiving help from islanders and others, daily supplying the animals with the enormous amount of food needed to survive.

With visiting boats notified of the nation and island lockdown, Asia Pacific Superyachts co-owner based on Koh Samui, Captain Charlie Dwyer, said, “Our remote island, our seas and beaches remain among the most beautiful in the world and Thai people the warmest and most hospitable. We all look forward to seeing our yachting friends at the back end of this crisis”. 

© Scoop Media

