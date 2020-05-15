World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The First Confirmed COVID-19 Case In The Rohingya Refugee Camps Is A Major Cause For Concern

Friday, 15 May 2020, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Save The Children

Bangladesh risks losing decades of child development gains as Coronavirus sweeps through the country

Athena Rayburn, Senior Advocacy Manager in Cox’s Bazar, said:

"We are deeply worried about the catastrophic impact of COVID-19 on Bangladesh, as the country’s total caseload nears 20,000. Now that the virus has entered the world’s largest refugee settlement in Cox’s Bazar we are looking at the very real prospect that thousands of people may die from COVID-19. This pandemic could set Bangladesh back by decades.

"Despite the best efforts of aid agencies and the government of Bangladesh, healthcare capacity in the refugee camps is limited and across the country is overwhelmed due to COVID 19. There are only an estimated 2,000 ventilators in all of Bangladesh, serving a population of 160 million people. In the Rohingya refugee camps - home to nearly a million people - there are no intensive care beds at this moment.

"Save the Children is urgently calling for the international community to stand in solidarity with Bangladesh and provide funds and much-needed medical resources to protect the Rohingya population and the host community. Inaction could lead to a disastrous and preventable loss of life.

"A refugee camp is no place for a child to grow up. COVID-19 has exposed how vulnerable Rohingya refugees are. The international community must therefore urgently find a long-term solution to their plight. Rohingya refugee children cannot be allowed to spend their lives without access to formal education, healthcare and with severe restrictions on their freedom of movement."

Save the Children is raising funds to provide urgent help to children and families affected by the Covid-19 crisis, please donate here https://www.savethechildren.org.nz/how-to-help/donate/monthly-donation

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Millions Of Missing Airmiles: How The UN Civil Aviation Agency Is Helping Airlines Take Off Again

In normal times, the world’s airlines would be carrying nearly 2 billion international passengers this year. That’s 5.7 million a day. But with the COVID-19 pandemic gripping the planet, these are not normal times. In its latest analysis of the economic ... More>>

ALSO:

UN News: COVID-19 Causes Some Illegal Drug Prices To Surge, As Supplies Are Disrupted Worldwide

Measures by governments across the world to curb the COVID-19 pandemic have led to the widespread disruption of trafficking routes for illegal drugs, mainly by air and on land, upping some prices, according to a new UN report published on Thursday. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 