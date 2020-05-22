World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

FAO And UNEP To Launch The First Joint Edition Of The State Of The World’s Forests

Friday, 22 May 2020, 7:10 am
Press Release: Food and Agriculture Organisation

The State of the World’s Forests 2020 has been produced by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) for the first time.

As FAO and UNEP prepare to lead the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration from 2021, the report looks at the need to protect the vast numbers of plants and animals found in the world’s forests, which are home to the majority of terrestrial biodiversity.

While global deforestation slowed in the last decade, some 10 million hectares are still being lost each year. With agricultural expansion the main driver, the report highlights the need for transformational change in the way we produce and consume food.

Forests also have a direct impact on human survival, providing more than 86 million green jobs and supporting the livelihoods of many others.

The report emphasizes the need for large-scale forest restoration efforts and notes that solutions that balance conservation and sustainable use of forest biodiversity are both critical and possible.

FAO Director-General, QU Dongyu, and UNEP Executive Director, Inger Andersen, will launch the report at a virtual event in Rome. A media briefing will follow in Geneva.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Food and Agriculture Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Millions Of Missing Airmiles: How The UN Civil Aviation Agency Is Helping Airlines Take Off Again

In normal times, the world’s airlines would be carrying nearly 2 billion international passengers this year. That’s 5.7 million a day. But with the COVID-19 pandemic gripping the planet, these are not normal times. In its latest analysis of the economic ... More>>

ALSO:

UN News: COVID-19 Causes Some Illegal Drug Prices To Surge, As Supplies Are Disrupted Worldwide

Measures by governments across the world to curb the COVID-19 pandemic have led to the widespread disruption of trafficking routes for illegal drugs, mainly by air and on land, upping some prices, according to a new UN report published on Thursday. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 