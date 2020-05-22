IPMSDL Website Is Currently Down

International body Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self Determination and Liberation (IPMSDL) has temporarily suspended our website (www.ipmsdl.org) due to another series of malicious attacks.

Meanwhile, we shall continue posting news and updates on our social media account on Facebook & Twitter.

For e-mail communications, please send it here (ipmsdl@gmail.com) since the following office emails are also down at the moment:

This is the third time (first, December 4, 2018, & second, May 23, 2019) our website experienced an abnormally high number of simultaneous connections that could be a form of malicious cyber-attack.

In this time of the pandemic, any attack on our right to information and free speech is similarly threatening and dangerous, and deserve our utmost condemnation.

We apologise for this temporary inconvenience. Our team is already looking into the issue to get the site back online as soon as possible.

