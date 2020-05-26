World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Chair Of Agriculture Negotiations Announces He Will Step Down On 30 June

Tuesday, 26 May 2020, 7:32 am
Press Release: World Trade Organisation

Chair of agriculture negotiations announces he will step down on 30 June. Photo: WTO

At a virtual meeting of the Committee on Agriculture in Special Session on 25 May, the Chair of the Committee, Ambassador John Deep Ford (Guyana), informed WTO members that his term as Chair will come to an end on 30 June as he will be leaving Geneva.

Ambassador Ford has chaired the special session over the past two years and was the first Ambassador from Latin America and the Caribbean to hold this position.

Ambassador Ford said that Guyana had been committed to chairing the agriculture negotiations up to the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC12), which was due to take place in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, in June 2020. However, following the postponement of the Ministerial Conference for at least one year, he considered it appropriate for a new chair to be appointed as soon as possible to establish a new work programme in the run-up to MC12, taking into consideration the consequences of COVID-19 and the extended period for negotiations.

Ambassador Ford said he had spent most of his working life as a public servant, in various national and international organizations, and that he looked forward to “continuing to contribute to advancing food security, agricultural trade interests and a more open, transparent and fairer global trading system".

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from World Trade Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

United Nations: Cyclone Amphan’s Trail Of Destruction In Bangladesh/India

UN humanitarians and partners are working hard to assist the people of Bangladesh and India suffering from the impact of Cyclone Amphan, which made landfall on Wednesday, wreaking havoc, causing high tidal surges, flooding and embankments to collapse. More>>

ALSO:

World Trade Organisation: WTO Establishes Nomination Window For DG Selection

WTO members have established a month-long period in which candidates seeking to succeed Roberto Azevêdo as Director-General may submit their nomination bids. General Council Chair David Walker of New Zealand informed members on 20 May the appointment ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 