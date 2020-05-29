World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

2020 WTO Public Forum Cancelled

Friday, 29 May 2020, 8:24 am
Press Release: World Trade Organisation

After careful consideration of COVID-19 related uncertainties and health concerns, the WTO has decided to cancel this year’s WTO Public Forum, scheduled for 29 September to 2 October. 

This decision responds to the complexities around planning to host thousands of people from around the world for a public event under the WTO roof, as well as the practical difficulties associated with planning international travel in September.

The theme of the Public Forum was "Building on 25 years of the WTO". Stakeholders from civil society, the private sector, academia and governments continue to produce important analysis on the past, present and future of the multilateral trading system.

The WTO Secretariat is exploring the possibility of organizing a smaller-scale event before the end of year. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to people and organizations that had been preparing for the Public Forum.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from World Trade Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

United Nations: Cyclone Amphan’s Trail Of Destruction In Bangladesh/India

UN humanitarians and partners are working hard to assist the people of Bangladesh and India suffering from the impact of Cyclone Amphan, which made landfall on Wednesday, wreaking havoc, causing high tidal surges, flooding and embankments to collapse. More>>

ALSO:

World Trade Organisation: WTO Establishes Nomination Window For DG Selection

WTO members have established a month-long period in which candidates seeking to succeed Roberto Azevêdo as Director-General may submit their nomination bids. General Council Chair David Walker of New Zealand informed members on 20 May the appointment ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 