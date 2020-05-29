2020 WTO Public Forum Cancelled

After careful consideration of COVID-19 related uncertainties and health concerns, the WTO has decided to cancel this year’s WTO Public Forum, scheduled for 29 September to 2 October.

This decision responds to the complexities around planning to host thousands of people from around the world for a public event under the WTO roof, as well as the practical difficulties associated with planning international travel in September.

The theme of the Public Forum was "Building on 25 years of the WTO". Stakeholders from civil society, the private sector, academia and governments continue to produce important analysis on the past, present and future of the multilateral trading system.

The WTO Secretariat is exploring the possibility of organizing a smaller-scale event before the end of year. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to people and organizations that had been preparing for the Public Forum.

© Scoop Media

