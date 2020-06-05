World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Demand For ‘Dear White People’ And ‘When They See Us’ Skyrockets As Americans Protest

Friday, 5 June 2020, 7:12 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

As protests against systemic police brutality and racial discrimination sweep across the United States and around the world, Parrot Analytics has found skyrocketing audience demand for Netflix’s Dear White People and When They See Us.

US demand for Dear White People grew 329% week over week, while When They See Us was up 147% compared to the previous week.*

“During a week of pain and protest, these series are finding a resurgence of demand,” said Ashley Alleyne-Morris, Parrot Analytics Partner Insights Director. “Whether it’s a satirical look at dealing with discrimination at majority white spaces (universities) or a true story about the miscarriage of justice faced by the Central Park Five, new audiences appear to be turning to these stories as a form of education and understanding of the Black experience in America.”

When They See Us debuted on May 31, 2019, and Dear White People released its most recent season in August of 2019, clearly suggesting the recent news events have helped spark new interest and audiences for this content.

US Demand for Dear White People and When They See Us (May 20-June 2, 2020).

Dear White People is a satirical look at the lives of a group of black students at a majority white fictional Ivy League university in the aftermath of a party where white students wear blackface. For the week of May 27 - June 2 it was 5.6 times more in demand than the average TV show in the US.

When They See Us is a miniseries about the notorious case of the Central Park Five, a group of black and hispanic teenagers who were falsely accused and convicted of the assault and rape of a white woman in 1989. Their convictions weren’t vacated until 2002. During the week of May 27 - June 2, it was 20.5 times more in-demand than the average TV show in the US.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics: Global television measurement

Global television demand measurement

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

