World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

New Webpage Examines Link Between Trade And Natural Disasters

Friday, 5 June 2020, 7:14 am
Press Release: World Trade Organisation

The WTO has published a new webpage on trade and natural disasters to provide access to research papers and WTO-organized symposia dealing with this topic. The webpage collates research on the impact of natural disasters on countries’ trading capacity and how the multilateral trading system can help countries respond to and recover from these disasters.

Economies across the world are facing an increasing economic burden caused by natural disasters and research predicts that these phenomena will grow in frequency and intensity.

International trade can play an important role in helping countries respond to and recover from natural disasters and build resilience against future disasters. Well-functioning and open markets underpinned by WTO rules can support governments in dealing with the after-effects.

Research on natural disasters and trade was commissioned by the WTO in 2018, funded by the Permanent Mission of Australia. A first symposium took place in April 2018, with three further events organized.

The objective of the research was to deepen analysis - including through country case studies - of the interplay between international trade and natural disasters. Special attention was placed on analysing the recovery of countries' trading capacity and infrastructure.

Ensuring that economic systems are robust enough to withstand natural disasters will help to deliver the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and implement the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, an international agreement that seeks to build resilience in the face of an increasing burden of disasters.

The research resulted in two studies carried out by the WTO Secretariat and by Giovanna Adinolfi, Professor of International Law at the University of Milan, Italy.

Ms Adinolfi said: "With the number and economic burden of natural disasters growing, building appropriate legal frameworks consistent with known risks would help governments strengthen resilience and reduce vulnerabilities to such shocks. My analysis suggests that many tools are available for disaster-affected economies and their trading partners across WTO agreements, such as those covering trade in goods, trade in services and trade-related aspects of intellectual property rights."

The studies can be accessed here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from World Trade Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On The George Floyd Protests

Poverty, discrimination and repeated acts of police brutality all help to explain the rage being expressed on the streets of American cities right now after the death of George Floyd but there is a more immediate cause as well : Decades of research ... More>>

Food and Agriculture Organisation: FAO Warns Multiple Impact Of Viruses, Plagues And Economic Damage Will Fuel Hunger In Asia, Pacific

While the world fights to slow the spread of COVID-19, the worst pandemic experienced in a century, countries in South Asia are simultaneously responding to plagues of locusts, cyclones and a deadly livestock disease, all of which threaten to worsen ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 