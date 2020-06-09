World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Council Cautions Public To Disregard Fake News

Tuesday, 9 June 2020, 4:56 pm
Press Release: Consumer Council of Fiji

The Consumer Council of Fiji wishes to notify consumers to disregard any messages regarding the provision of a $200 food voucher by the organisation for those affected by the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Council has issued no such statement and this is fake news.

The message “The Fiji Consumer Council at Lautoka is giving every family that has been affected financially by this pandemic, $200 food vouchers” has been widely circulated on social media platforms with many individuals contacting the Council for assistance.

“Consumers who are in need of food ration assistance are urged to contact or visit the Ministry of Housing and Community Development, “said Council CEO, Ms Shandil. “The Council is not providing any food vouchers to families affected by the pandemic however; we are there to assist those consumers who are seeking redress against traders for consumer complaints,” continued Ms Shandil.

Consumers are urged to call our toll-free line 155 to raise any consumer complaints with the Council.

--- Consumer Council of Fiji CEO Ms Seema Shandil

