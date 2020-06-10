TrialTrove Data Shows Australia Is Open For Business Says Avance Clinical At BIO Digital 2020

The leading Australian CRO for biotechs, Avance Clinical announced at BIO Digital today that Australia currently has 2,413 trials planned or ongoing. Importantly in Australia, despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, no healthy volunteer studies have been suspended, and only 27 Phase 1 or 2 studies were temporarily put on hold for various reasons (TrialTrove, 9 June 2020).

Avance Clinical commended the Australian industry for exceptional COVID-19 management which has meant Australia leads the world in maintaining clinical trials business as usual.

Avance Clinical's Chief Strategy Officer, Ben Edwards presented at BIO Digital 2020 today on the many benefits of running trials in Australia.

Watch the Avance Clinical BIO Digital presentation On Demand here.

https://www.bio.org/events/bio-digital/sessions/search?name=Avance%20Clinical

Mr Edwards said: "Approximately 96% of our work is supporting small to medium-sized biotechnology companies executing Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials. Our client base currently extends across North America, Canada, New Zealand, Europe and Asia.

Australia is a well-established location for international clinical trials and our management of the COVID-19 crisis has made it an even more attractive trials destination."

Avance Clinical is a medium-sized full-service CRO known for its nimble and collaborative approach, with more than 20-years of experience in managing early phase trials.

In addition to the impressive COVID-19 management, a key factor in sponsor demand is the speed, access to high quality sites and attractive cost of running trials in Australia including:

The Australian Government financial rebate of 43.5% on clinical trial spend

No IND required for clinical trials and streamlined regulatory processes

Advanced medical, research & scientific community, leading investigators & KOLs, modern medical facilities

Watch the video: How we work during the COVID-19 pandemic here. https://tinyurl.com/yc2z6kjj

Australia's reputation for FDA compliant scientific and research excellence, its advanced healthcare, and the opportunity to access patients in a less clinical trial competitive environment further reinforces its advantage as a destination for clinical trials.

For more information about the benefits of running your next study with Avance Clinical contact us: https://www.avancecro.com/contact-us/

© Scoop Media

