World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Andaman Islands New 50 Yacht Marina Planned

Saturday, 11 July 2020, 7:46 am
Press Release: Asia Pacific Superyachts

Port Blair in the Andamans.

International yachts and superyachts interested in adventure cruising in the Andaman Islands will be pleased to learn of the planned construction of a 50 Yacht Marina at Port Blair Harbour.

An amazing cruising destination, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are gorgeous with pristine clear waters, sandy beaches of uninhabited islands, thriving coral life and geographical advantages that make for ideal adventure cruising. The new Marina development is underway and will help the Islands recover from Covid-19 when vessels return at the backend of the pandemic.

With the situation slowly coming under control and a focus back on a revival of the economy in the country, considerable efforts are being made by the A&N Administration towards kick-starting Cruise Tourism and Yachting with various new projects and infrastructural development across the Islands being progressed by the Port Management Board (PMB).

“A destination of choice and kick-off to amazing adventure cruising, currently international sailors and visiting yachts and superyachts are required to stay at anchorage due to the absence of a dedicated marina”, explained R. Rathnam, heading up Asia Pacific Superyachts Andaman Islands in Port Blair.

“Now a 50-Yacht Marina is planned for the inner part of the Port Blair Harbour (Mithakhari) which will provide the required logistics and repair facilities for the Andaman & Nicobar Islands”, added Rathnam, also working with Tourism and Government in organising the annual ‘Sail the Andamans’ Yacht Carnival. The APS Andamans director is enthusiastic about the new Yacht Marina plans and confident more yachts will be visiting the Andamans for fantastic cruising options and to join the growing yachting events.

The proposal for a state of the art property with a Yacht Marina is designed to accommodate 50 yachts. The Marina includes a passenger terminal with complete facilities to house about 1000 passengers and features: Arrival & Departure Halls, Ticketing Counters, Shops, Locker Facility, Canteen Facility, Food Courts, Lift, Security Systems etc and invited Tender. The project has been approved by the Ministry of Shipping and expected to be available by December 2021.

There is also a proposal for upgrading the existing Passenger Terminals at Haddo Wharf and Phoenix Bay to meet requirements for berthing of international yachts as well as inter-island cruise vessels and pleasure crafts.

More support is now offered, one that is of keen interest to foreign flagged yachts, reports Rathman: “Standard Operating Procedures for visiting yachts has also been finalized and will be promulgated shortly. These SOP’s will provide a single window platform for the visiting cruise vessels/ yachts and is an important step in easing arrival/ departure procedures”.

Upon arriving the yacht owner and guests can enjoy an extensive range of activities right in Port Blair as the APS team handles the permit and paperwork required as provisioning needs are finalized. Highlights for visitors can include the following activities:

  • Cellular Jail providing insight to Indian history under British rule & Freedom Fighters seeking independence
  • Ross and Viper Islands providing further insights into the Islands colonial past (and penal colony)
  • Anthropological Museum giving an understanding of the prehistoric inhabitants
  • Mount Harriet National Park, one of the closest wilderness areas to Port Blair

In addition to excellent provisioning arrangements can be made for shore services around the clock 24/7; which includes taking care of docking, transfers to various tourist spots, accommodations, fuel supply and other allied services along with a remarkable selection of high end options for accommodation and transportation.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Asia Pacific Superyachts on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

APEC: COVID-19 Crisis Deepens Contraction In The APEC Region: Report

A new updated report from the APEC Policy Support Unit finds that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a deeper contraction to the region’s economy. The APEC region’s economic growth is now expected to decline by 3.7 percent in 2020, down from its initial forecast ... More>>

Climate: Report Finds Economic Benefits Of Protecting 30% Of Planet's Land & Ocean Outweigh The Costs 5-To-1

'Protecting nature halts biodiversity loss, helps fight climate change, and lessens the chance of future pandemics. This is sound public policy, economically, ecologically, and morally.' by Jessica Corbett, staff writer Second growth redwood ... More>>

Asia: UN Rights Office Expresses Alarm At Hong Kong Arrests Under New Security Law

Unsplash/Man Chung | The skyline of Hong Kong harbour The UN human rights office, OHCHR , has expressed alarm at the arrest of demonstrators in Hong Kong, following China’s adoption of a national security law for the Special Administrative Region ... More>>

Israel/OPT: Annexation Plan Promotes ‘Law Of The Jungle’ And Must Be Stopped

The Israeli authorities must immediately abandon plans to further 'annex' territory in the occupied West Bank which breach international laws and exacerbate decades of systematic human rights violations against Palestinians there, Amnesty ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 